From Samsung Galaxy M32 to Realme Narzo 30: Here are our picks for the best phones under Rs 15,000

With the recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy M32 and Realme Narzo 30, the sub-15K smartphone market in India just got a whole lot more competitive. So, we’ve decided to take a look at some of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in the country. For our list, we’ve only accounted for the base models of each smartphone. So, without any further delays, let’s get on with our list.

Moto G40 Fusion | Rs 14,499 | 4GB + 64GB | The Moto G40 Fusion offers the best of both worlds with powerful hardware and clean software. The G40 Fusion brings powerful hardware include a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 6.8-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, and a 6,000 mAh battery. The phone also offers a stock Android experience.

Redmi Note 10S | Rs 14,999 | 6GB + 64GB | In terms of hardware, the Note 10S is arguably the best on our list. The Note 10S packs a MediaTek G95 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, a vibrant AMOLED display, and a 64 MP quad-camera setup.

Poco M3 Pro 5G | Rs 13,999 | The Poco M3 Pro 5G is a sub-15K phone that offers a pretty standard specs sheet, but 5G to go along with it. The M3 Pro gets a 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 48 MP triple-camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery, and a 90Hz LCD panel.

Realme 8 | Rs 14,999 | 4GB + 128GB | The Realme 8 packs a MediaTek G95 SoC, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, an AMOLED panel, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. When it comes to delivering a good overall package, few phones do a better job than the Realme 8.

Realme Narzo 30 | Rs 12,499 | 4GB + 64GB | The Realme Narzo 30 offers the best price-to-performance of any smartphone on this list. Apart from the chipset, the phone also boasts a 48 MP triple-camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 90Hz LCD screen. It is worth noting the 6GB/128GB version of the device will set you back Rs 14,499.

Oppo A53s 5G | Rs 14,990 | 6GB + 128GB | The Oppo A53s 5G is another entry-level smartphone that offers 5G connectivity on a budget. The A53s 5G runs on the latest Android 11 with ColorOS on top. The phone also packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The A53s 5G is the only phone on the list to offer 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy M32 | Rs 14,999 | 4GB + 64GB | The Samsung Galaxy M32 is arguably the best phone from the brand in this segment. The Galaxy M32 offers the best-in-class display, battery, cameras, and software in the sub-15K segment.