From Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to Samsung Galaxy M31s: Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India

The Indian consumer is spoilt for choices with so many options for budget smartphones. Manufacturers are packing the devices with internals that offer absolute value for your money. In case you are on the lookout for the best budget smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India, here are a few options.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max | Rs 18,999 | Hands down the best smartphone to offer maximum value for money, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. It comes with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a 108MP quad-camera setup, a 5020 mAh battery, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip. To read our Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review, click here

Realme X7 | Rs 19,999 | The Realme X7 is among the most affordable 5G smartphones currently in India. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, an AMOLED display, and a 64MP triple-camera setup. Click here to read our Realme X7 Review

Redmi Note 10 Pro | Rs 15,999 | If you can't afford to spend Rs 18,999 on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and want the next best smartphone from the series, you can consider the Redmi Note 10 Pro. It packs the same specs as the Pro Max variant but comes with a 64MP quad-camera setup instead.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G | Rs 16,999 | If you want the most affordable 5G smartphone in India, the Narzo 30 Pro should be your pick. It comes with a Dimensity 800U SoC, a 120Hz IPS LCD, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charging. Click here to read our Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G review

Poco X3 | Rs 15,999 | Poco X3 is among the best gaming smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 6.67-inch 120Hz IPS LCD, and a 6000 mAh battery under the hood. Click here to read our POCO X3 Review

Realme 7 Pro | Rs 19,999 | Realme 7 Pro is among the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India. It comes with a 65W fast charger for the 4,500 mAh battery, a 64MP quad-camera setup, and a Snapdragon 720G SoC. Click here to read our Realme 7 Pro review

Poco M2 Pro | Rs 13,999 | Poco M2 is a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It comes with a Snapdragon 720G SoC, a 64MP quad-camera setup, and a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Click here to read our Poco M2 Pro review

Redmi Note 10 | Rs 11,999 | The Redmi Note 10 is among the very few smartphones under Rs 20,000 and the only one under Rs 15,000 to come with a Super AMOLED display. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, and a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Click here to read our Redmi Note 10 First Impressions

Nokia 5.4 | Rs 13,999 | If you want a budget smartphone under Rs 20,000 with a stock Android operating system, check our Nokia 5.4 review

Samsung Galaxy M31s | Rs 19.499 | The Galaxy M31s features a 6,000 mAh battery, a 64MP quad-camera setup, an Exynos 9611, and a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display.