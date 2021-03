Redmi Note 10 price in India starts at Rs 11,999. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 comes with a Super AMOLED display, a 48MP quad-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery. While we work on our Redmi Note 10 review, here are our first impressions of the smartphone. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The Redmi Note 10 features a Super AMOLED Full HD+ display—a rarity in the price range flooded with IPS LCD HD+ screens. The screen on this budget smartphone is plenty bright in both indoor and outdoor conditions. It comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen is sharp and offers punchy colours. (Image: Pranav Hegde).

The screen has a hole-punch cutout for the 13MP front camera. The Redmi Note 10 front camera captures detailed selfies but overexposes the image and messes up with the skin tone. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The rear panel is made up of a polycarbonate shell. The device offers an excellent in-hand feel, courtesy of the curved rear panel and the lightweight design. The phone weighs roughly 179 grams and is only 8.3mm thick. (Image: Pranav Hegde).

Redmi Note 10 camera on the back sports a quad-camera setup. it has a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor with an 8MP ultrawide. The camera also comes with a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor (Image: Pranav Hegde).

The camera app is quite simple and user-friendly. The photo, video, night, and other modes can be found above the shutter button. On the top of the viewfinder are various camera settings like flash, timer and a hamburger menu for the macro mode. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The primary camera clicks well-saturated selfies with a good amount of details. Our Redmi Note 10 review will include more camera samples of the smartphone.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

During our brief time with the device, we have not noticed any major stuttering or performance jitters. We are yet to see how the phone performs when playing games for long hours. We will share the details about the gaming performance in our Redmi Note 10 review. (Image: Pranav Hegde).

Redmi Note 10 packs a massive 5000 mAh battery under the hood. It also supports 33W fast charging. Battery life so far has been impressive but we will wait and review the device completely to judge battery life. (Image: Pranav Hegde).

The Note 10 runs on Xiaomi's MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box. It is promised to get the MIUI 12.5 update very soon. It offers a lot of customisation and optimisation options. As of now, we have not seen any ads on the Note 10. However, the phone comes pre-loaded with many third-party apps. You can uninstall most of these apps after the setup. (Image: Pranav Hegde).

Redmi Note 10 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner etched inside the power button. The fingerprint scanner is among the fastest we have seen so far in the price range. You also get AI face unlock as an alternative. (Image: Pranav Hegde).

The bottom edge houses a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and one of the two speaker slots. (Image: Pranav Hegde).