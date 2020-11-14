New Hyundai i20 or Kia Sonet? Top cars you can consider buying this Diwali for your family

Looking to buy a car this Diwali? We've made your job easy. Here's a list of top affordable family cars that you can buy Stanford Masters In India, even with the increase in auto sales, the car is still a family-buy, something that ferries the entire family around. So, if you’re looking for a car this Diwali that will take you to the office or your children to school or even the whole family on a weekend get-away, here is a list that we've compiled of top cars that you can think of: Maruti Suzuki Swift | Rs 5.19 lakh | Let’s start with the most popular car in India today. The Maruti Suzuki Swift offers a decent number of engine options to choose from and even transmission options. It provides a decent amount of space as well for a family of four and a decently sized boot for a weekend trip. Tata Altroz | Rs 5.44 lakh | Tata Motors offers a wide variety of family cars, but the Altroz does deserve special mention. It provides a host of tech for the interiors as well as a spacious and comfortable cabin. There is however, only a single engine transmission option available, but an AMT is in the works as well. Hyundai i20 | Rs 6.79 lakh | Hyundai just launched the latest i20 and along with an engine upgrade, Hyundai has also changed the car’s looks. The i20 comes loaded with tech and features, more than any other in its class and boasts of much better ride quality to boot. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz | Rs 8.31 lakh | Maruti Suzuki’s sedan, the Ciaz is also a contender. With a decent offering in space, the sedan also offers better leg-room for the rear-passengers. Honda Amaze | Rs 6.09 lakh | The Honda Amaze is, however, you best entry into the sedan world with a decent amount of features and a fairly spacious cabin. Add to this a boot-space of 420 litres and you’ve got the perfect balance between a family car and classy looking executive sedan. Renault Triber | Rs 4.99 lakh | Next is the Renault Triber. The Triber is a 7-seater MPV and while it does offer to take in more people, the boot space is tiny at 84 litres. The upside is that when its just the four of you, the third row can be removed for your luggage. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | Rs 7.59 lakh | Another option to a 7-seater is the Ertiga MPV. This also offers seven seats and even has a large boot area. Hyundai Creta| Rs 9.81 lakh | Now if you have a slightly larger budget and you’re looking for a family car, the compact SUV segment is probably where you should look. First in this class is obviously the Hyundai Creta and its obvious advantage in the Indian market. It not only looks good, but has the engine and transmission options of your choice available. Hyundai Venue | Rs 6.75 lakh | Another option from the Hyundai stable is the Venue. It sits slightly lower than the Creta, but offers the same amount of premium feel you would expect from an SUV. Add to that the choice of engine types as well as the transmission options including the intelligent manual transmission (iMT) semi-automatic. Kia Sonet | Rs 6.71 lakh | In direct competition to the Venue is perhaps the Sonet. It boasts of a wide variety of engine types as well as transmission options. The Kia Sonet also gets the UVO Connect feature which allows you to remotely control your car’s functions. For example, on a very hot day, you could turn on your car’s engine and climate control to cool the inside of the car before the family climbs in. First Published on Nov 14, 2020 01:57 pm