In Pics | Lockdown Launches: Triumph, Kawasaki, Bajaj Auto showcase their latest offerings in times of COVID-19

BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR | Rs 9.90 lakh for the R and Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 11.50 lakh for the XR | The F900 R and the F 900 XR were first showcased at the 2019 EICMA show and they come to India via the CBU route. Both bikes get the 895cc parallel-twin engine that was based on the F 850 GS. This engine, however, churns out 105 PS and 92 Nm of torque. The bikes are functionally different- the 900 R is a street bike with matching ergonomics and the F 900 XR is a sport tourer.