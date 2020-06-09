In Pics | Lockdown Launches: Triumph, Kawasaki, Bajaj Auto showcase their latest offerings in times of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the economy to a virtual halt for nearly two months. Despite the lockdowns around the world, some auto manufacturers not only managed to keep the production going, but also launch new vehicles. Here is a list of motorcycles that were launched during the period.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought the economy to a virtual halt for nearly two months. Despite the lockdowns around the world, some auto manufacturers not only managed to keep the production going, but also launch new vehicles. Here is a list of motorcycles that were launched during the period.
Triumph Street Triple RS | Rs 11.13 lakh | The Triumph Street Triple RS got a major overhaul and while the bike was launched internationally a while ago, it came to India only recently along with a delay in the original schedule. The bikemaker refreshed everything including headlamps, flyscreen, the tank, shrouds and even the tail section. The biggest change, however, is the new 765cc in-line triple that churns out 123 PS of power and 79 Nm of torque. It also gets a bi-directional quickshifter as standard, Bluetooth connectivity with GoPro controls.
BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR | Rs 9.90 lakh for the R and Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 11.50 lakh for the XR | The F900 R and the F 900 XR were first showcased at the 2019 EICMA show and they come to India via the CBU route. Both bikes get the 895cc parallel-twin engine that was based on the F 850 GS. This engine, however, churns out 105 PS and 92 Nm of torque. The bikes are functionally different- the 900 R is a street bike with matching ergonomics and the F 900 XR is a sport tourer.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 | Rs 6.24 lakh | Kawasaki launched the BS-VI Ninja 650 only recently and aside from the price hike, the 650 also gets a few additional features like full-LED, TFT dash with Bluetooth and GPS logs. The Ninja 650 is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine producing 68 PS of power and 65.7 Nm of torque.
Triumph Scrambler Bond Edition | To celebrate their partnership with EON Productions and the latest Bond film, Triumph launched the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition. Apart from the fancy bullet and missile firing capabilities that Bond’s bike may get, the Scrambler 1200 gets all of the features from the top-line XE variant. this will, of course, be only a limited edition with 250 units. The bike gets its own Bond-inspired paint scheme, exclusive numbered badge and a special 007 themed startup screen.
Kawasaki Versys 1000 | Rs 10.99 lakh | Kawasaki claims the Versys 1000 has been BS-VI compliant ever since the update in 2019. But the company waited until now to update the prices of the bike. The Versys is powered by the Ninja’s 1,043cc inline four engine churning out 120 PS and 120 Nm. Now, despite the hike, the Versys 1000 is, by far, India’s most affordable litre-class tourer. It gets LED headlamps, a whole host of riding aids from Kawasaki. Surprisingly though, it still gets only a semi-digital dash.
Bajaj Dominar 400 | Rs 1.9 lakh | The 2020 Bajaj Dominar also launched with just an upgrade to the engine. All of the features from the previous model were carried forward and there were no design changes to the bike. The Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc single-cylinder that makes 40 PS of power and 35 Nm of torque. It gets a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch for a lighter lever pull.
Bajaj Platina 100 | Rs 47,763 | Bajaj launched the Platina 100 with minor upgrades for 2020. It gets a tinted windscreen, a new seat and a very slightly redesigned headlamp where the LED DRL is closer to the main unit. The Platina 100 is powered by a 102cc motor that makes 7.7 PS and 8.34 Nm. Thanks to the BS-VI upgrade, the main change on the Platina is the replacement of the carburettor with a fuel injector.
First Published on Jun 7, 2020 03:27 pm