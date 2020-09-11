In Pics | Kia Sonet first drive review

The Kia Sonet is definitely a looker and with all the features piled up in the car, it makes for an interesting option in the compact SUV segment. The only thing remaining is the price. Stanford Masters We got to test the Kia Sonet IMT variant at the media drive held by Kia and there are a lot of opinions. Here’s what mattered the most. Overall the Sonet gets an imposing aesthetic. The front has Kia’s signature tiger nose grille flush with multi-segmented 3D inserts and flanked LED headlamps with heartbeat LED DRLs that double up as turn indicators. A side view shows a slightly tamer side with more curves than cuts while the rear gets LEDs again in the shape of the heartbeat rhythm and a connecting reflective strip. The inside is where the Sonet shows off its magic. It gets the UVO connect app with 57 different features, a massive 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-speaker premium Bose sound system. Taking into consideration the current pandemic, Kia has also added in an air purifier that also gives you a real-time readout of the air quality inside the car. The seats are comfy and there is ample space both for the head as well as the legs in the front as well as the back. The front seats are ventilated as well for all the hot days. With 392 litres, there is even boot space to brag about. The IMT gearbox takes a little bit of getting used to, but feels like a breeze when you realise your leg is only stepping on a non-existent clutch. We drove around in the 1-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol variant and like most turbo, there is a very obvious lag for when the horses and newtons come out to play. The Kia Sonet is definitely a looker and with all the features piled up in the car, it makes for an interesting option in the compact SUV segment. The only thing remaining is the price. First Published on Sep 11, 2020 07:19 pm