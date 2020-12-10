Ford Ranger Raptor likely to make it to India in limited numbers; here’s what it looks like

Just in case the news hasn’t hit you already, Ford is now planning on bringing to India one of their most insane pickup trucks, the Ranger Raptor.

Although only a limited number of the truck will be available, this is nothing like India has ever seen before.

Of course, we do have the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in India and that does the job of the pickup scene for the masses, but the lack of interest in this particular segment has prevented a lot of manufacturers from bringing their cars to India.

Ford, on the other hand, probably just wants to show off what they have and hence the limited number. The company will probably use the 2,500 unit homologation free route to import the Raptor.

The special thing about the Ranger Raptor is the fact that it has Baja race genes. It has a huge 283mm of ground clearance, 800mm water-wading depth and even 285mm tyres for maximum traction.

Additionally, because it’s a Baja race, the truck has been built to speed through bad roads rather than just crawl over them. To do this, Ford has strengthened the chassis to handles small to medium jumps and drops, new suspension towers and rear Watt’s linkage in place of leaf spring shocks. The 2.5 inch offroad racing coil from Fox along with the new shocks gives the truck the ability to fly across bad roads and trails, something most other pickup trucks or, for that matter, SUVs cannot do.

As for the design, the Ranger Raptor is not tame in any sense. It gets an imposing stance couple with some very chunky body work, black wheel arches, black grille and LED headlamps.

Powering the Ranger Raptor is a 213 PS producing 2-litre twin turbo engine. This puts out 500 Nm of torque and this is transmitted to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox.