Check out the all-new Ducati Monster; no more 821 or 797

For starters, and probably the most important one so far, is the new aluminium front frame. Weighing in at just 3 kg, the new frame is a whole 4.5 kg lighter than the old trellis frame. There are weight savings in other areas too giving the bike a huge 18 kg reduction.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 03:27 PM IST
Ducati has just revealed the new 2021 Monster and launched it in the UK.
The company’s best-selling bike has undergone some drastic changes. Aside from the fact that the bike will only be called Monster without any numerical suffix, it gets changes to the frame, design and even the engine.
For starters, and probably the most important one so far, is the new aluminium front frame. Weighing in at just 3 kg, the new frame is a whole 4.5 kg lighter than the old trellis frame. There are weight savings in other areas too giving the bike a huge 18 kg reduction.
Design-wise, while the Monster remains as monstrous as its predecessor, styling has been altered to look more aggressive. It is a little slimmer that the previous bikes. The headlamp has a new LED DRL setup and the turn indicators have been built into the tank shroud adding to the slimmer profile of the bike. Additionally, the indicators now scroll outwards like you see mainly in cars. The rear section gets a swept-up twin exhaust set up along with a sharper sportbike inspired step-up seat.
Powering the new bike is the 937cc 90-degreee V-twin that we also see in the supersport and the Multistrada 950. Aside from being obviously bigger than the Monster 821, the new engine is also 2.4 kg lighter. However, it still makes just 2PS and 3.6Nm more at 111PS of power and 93Nm of torque. 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter comes standard.
In terms of equipment, the Monster gets a new 4.3-inch TFT dash similar to the Panigale V4. ABS and traction control have lean angle sensitivity thanks to an IMU along with 3 riding modes, wheelie-control and launch-control.
The Ducati Monster is available in two variants – Monster and Monster+. The latter only adds a few aesthetic elements but remains the same mechanically.
xThe new 2021 Ducati Monster is expected to make it to Indian shores sometime towards mid- to late-2021.
