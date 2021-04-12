Car market share: Tata Motors makes a big jump, M&M loses most in FY21

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, closed FY21 with a retail share of 48.86 percent, which was an improvement compared to 47.83 percent posted in FY20. The company did not introduce any model but only upgrades, new variant, limited and special editions of Swift, Alto, Celerio, S-Cross and Wagon R during FY21. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Hyundai, India’s second largest carmaker, kept its retail share almost unchanged at 17.47 percent by end of FY21 as against 17.12 percent posted in FY20. The Korean brand launched the all-new i20, new Tucson and the upgraded Elantra and Verna. The all-new Creta started deliveries in FY21. (Image: Hyundai)

Tata Motors made one the biggest jumps in retail market share during FY21. The third biggest car brand of India closed FY21 with a share of 7.93 percent as against 5.62 percent posted in FY20. The Mumbai-based company launched the Safari, limited edition Tiago, new variant of Altroz, Nexon and Harrier. (Image: Tata Motors)

Mahindra & Mahindra slipped to the fourth spot in the ranking as it continued to lose share. In fact, M&M became one of the biggest losers of market share during FY21. The company saw its retail share come down to 5.39 percent from 7.37 percent. M&M launched only one product during FY21, Thar. (Image: Mahindra)

Korean brand Kia Motors grabbed significant retail market share during FY21. The company saw its share jump to 5.38 percent in FY21 from 2.86 percent in FY20. Kia launched the Sonet and the special edition of the Seltos during FY21. (Image: Kia)

French carmaker Renault improved its position by one rank to close the year at the fifth spot. The company saw its retail market share nearly unchanged to 3.16 percent during FY21 as against 3.26 percent clocked during FY20. Renault introduced the Kiger, upgraded Triber, and limited edition of the Kwid. (Image: Renault)

Despite new launches, Toyota Kirloskar lost market share during FY21. The company saw its retail segment market share slip to 3.11 percent during FY21 as against 3.92 percent clocked in FY20. The company launched the Urban Cruiser, upgraded models of Fortuner and Innova Crysta, and a limited edition Fortuner during FY21. (Image: Toyota Kirloskar)

Honda Cars India also saw slippage in retail market share during FY21. The Japanese car brand recorded a market share of 2.98 percent as against 3.87 percent clocked in FY20. Honda launched new editions of the Amaze and WR-V, refreshed Jazz and WR-V, new City, and a new variant of Civic. (Image: Honda)

Ford India also lost the market in the retail space during FY21. The company closed FY21 with a share of 1.73 percent as against 2.3 percent clocked during FY20, though its ranking remained unchanged. The American car brand did not launch any new model but introduced changes to trims on the EcoSport and launched a new edition of the Freestyle. (Image: Ford)

SAIC-backed MG Motor did not have any mass-market model but it did improve its retail market share. The company closed FY21 with a share of 1.1 percent as against 0.9 percent clocked in FY20. MG introduced the Gloster, Hector Plus, a new variant of the Hector, upgraded ZS EV, and the upgraded Hector during FY21. (Image: MG Motor India)

Czech car brand Skoda which recently unveiled the Kushaq, closed FY21 with a retail market share of 0.96 percent in FY21. The company had closed FY20 with a share of 0.05 percent. Skoda had introduced the Karoq, refreshed Superb, and a new variant of the Rapid during FY21. (Image: Skoda Auto)