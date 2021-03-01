English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyAuto

Auto sales February 2021: These brands sold the most two-wheelers in India

Six of the country's top two-wheeler manufacturers who control about 90 percent of the domestic volumes reported 11 percent growth in sales to 1.36 million units in February as against 1.23 million posted same month last year

Swaraj Baggonkar
March 01, 2021 / 08:00 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, recorded ** percent rise in domestic sales in February at **** as against ** units sold in February last year. (Image: Hero MotoCorp)
Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, recorded 1 percent rise in domestic sales in February at 484,433 against 480,196 units sold in February last year. Exports for the company stood at 21,034, a growth of 17 during the month (Image: Hero MotoCorp)
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), the country’s second largest two-wheeler maker, clocked 411,578 units in sales during February, an increase of 31 percent as compared to 315,285 units sold in February last year. Honda’s exports grew 16 percent to 31,118 units during the month. (Image: HMSI)
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), the country’s second largest two-wheeler maker, clocked 411,578 units in sales during February, an increase of 31 percent as compared to 315,285 units sold in February last year. Honda’s exports grew 16 percent to 31,118 units during the month. (Image: HMSI)
Bajaj Auto, India’s third biggest two-wheeler maker, recorded 1 percent rise in domestic motorcycle sales to 148,934 units in February as against 146,876 units sold in February last year. Two-wheeler exports grew by 12 percent to 183,629 units. (Image: Bajaj Auto)
Bajaj Auto, India’s third biggest two-wheeler maker, recorded 1 percent rise in domestic motorcycle sales to 148,934 units in February as against 146,876 units sold in February last year. Two-wheeler exports grew by 12 percent to 183,629 units. (Image: Bajaj Auto)
TVS Motor Company, the Chennai-based, India’s fourth largest two-wheeler maker, recorded 15 percent increase in domestic sales to 195,145 units in February as against 169,684 units clocked in the same month last year. Exports of two-wheelers grew by 35 percent to 89,436 units (Image: TVS Motor Company)
TVS Motor Company, the Chennai-based two-wheeler maker, which is also the fourth-largest in India, recorded 15 percent increase in domestic sales to 195,145 units in February as against 169,684 units clocked in the same month last year. Exports of two-wheelers grew by 35 percent to 89,436 units (Image: TVS Motor Company)
Eicher Motors-controlled Royal Enfield posted 6 percent rise in domestic sales to 65,114 units during February as compared to 61,188 units sold in February last year. Exports of the company grew by 94 percent to 4,545 in the same month. (Image: Royal Enfield)
Eicher Motors-controlled Royal Enfield posted 6 percent rise in domestic sales to 65,114 units during February as compared to 61,188 units sold in February last year. Exports of the company grew by 94 percent to 4,545 in the same month. (Image: Royal Enfield)
Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded February domestic sales of 59,530 units, a growth of 2 percent as against 58,644 sold in February last year. Exports for Suzuki grew by 29 percent to 12,132 units. (Image: Suzuki)
Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded February domestic sales of 59,530 units, a growth of 2 percent as against 58,644 sold in February last year. Exports for Suzuki grew by 29 percent to 12,132 units. (Image: Suzuki)
Swaraj Baggonkar
TAGS: #Bajaj Auto #Eicher Motors #Hero Motocorp #HMSI #Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India #Motorcycle sales #Suzuki Motorcycle #TVS Motor Company #two-wheeler sales
first published: Mar 1, 2021 08:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.