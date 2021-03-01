Auto sales February 2021: These brands sold the most two-wheelers in India

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, recorded 1 percent rise in domestic sales in February at 484,433 against 480,196 units sold in February last year. Exports for the company stood at 21,034, a growth of 17 during the month (Image: Hero MotoCorp)

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), the country's second largest two-wheeler maker, clocked 411,578 units in sales during February, an increase of 31 percent as compared to 315,285 units sold in February last year. Honda's exports grew 16 percent to 31,118 units during the month.

Bajaj Auto, India's third biggest two-wheeler maker, recorded 1 percent rise in domestic motorcycle sales to 148,934 units in February as against 146,876 units sold in February last year. Two-wheeler exports grew by 12 percent to 183,629 units.

TVS Motor Company, the Chennai-based two-wheeler maker, which is also the fourth-largest in India, recorded 15 percent increase in domestic sales to 195,145 units in February as against 169,684 units clocked in the same month last year. Exports of two-wheelers grew by 35 percent to 89,436 units

Eicher Motors-controlled Royal Enfield posted 6 percent rise in domestic sales to 65,114 units during February as compared to 61,188 units sold in February last year. Exports of the company grew by 94 percent to 4,545 in the same month.