Asus launches OLED laptops in Zenbook, Vivobook, ProArt StudioBook, and ExpertBook series

While the laptops will be available in North America soon, there is no word on availability in India.

Carlsen Martin
September 04, 2021 / 07:37 PM IST
Asus recently dropped several new consumer and creator notebooks in India. The laptops arrive in the company’s Zenbook, Vivobook, ProArt Studiobook, and ExpertBook series. The laptops will use the latest Intel and AMD CPUs and will also come with OLED display options.
The Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED and StudioBook 16 Pro OLED will set you back $1,999.99 (Roughly Rs 1,46,000) and $2,499.99 (Roughly Rs 1,82,500), respectively. The Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 Pro models come with AMD Ryzen 5000 H series processors or an Intel Xeon processor. The Pro model can be configured with Nvidia’s RTX A2000 or A5000 GPUs.
The vanilla StudioBook 16 uses an AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series or Intel Core i7 chip. Both models use 16-inch OLED displays with up to WQUXGA (3,840x2,400 pixels) resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The Intel models also come with Thunderbolt 4 support. The models will be available in North America in Q4 2021.
The Asus also unveiled new budget-oriented VivoBook models with OLED displays. The Verge noted that the new VivoBook models arrived with 14-inch, 15-inch, and 16-inch OLED displays, starting as low as $749.99 (Roughly Rs 54,750). The VivoBook models are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen 5000 H series processing hardware paired with up to Nvidia’s RTX 30-series laptop GPUs.
Asus also unveiled a new dual-screen ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED model. The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is coming in the fourth quarter this year for a starting price of $2,799.99 (Roughly Rs 2,04,400). Additionally, another model with a single screen will be available from $1,469.99 (Roughly Rs 1,07,300). The dual-screen model will be configurable with up to an Intel Core i9 CPU and an RTX 3070 GPU. The standard ZenBook 15 OLED model will use AMD Ryzen 5000 processors and an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU.
Additionally, Asus also revealed the Zenbook 14X OLED and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED. The new ZenBook 14X OLED features a starting price of $1,399.99 (Roughly Rs 1,02,200). The new ZenBook models are slim, light, and compact and come with a gorgeous 16:10 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen. They are powered by latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series processors.
Lastly, Asus revealed new ExpertBook business laptops in the form of the Asus ExpertBook B5 OLED and Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED. Both the new ExpertBook models are powered by 11th Gen Intel processing hardware and will be available starting from $1,299.99 (Roughly Rs 94,900).
Carlsen Martin
first published: Sep 4, 2021 07:37 pm

