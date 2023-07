1/5 NASA predicted that Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) Clouds will crash with Earth's atmosphere likely on July 13. This solar storm is expected to cause Auroras or Northern Lights to be spotted in up to 17 American states. This has worried Americans over a possible Internet disruption. (Image: NW18 Creative)

2/5 Solar storms are solar occurrences that have an impact on the atmosphere. They are distinguished by high-energy bursts such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which are emitted by the Sun's surface. Solar storms push streams of electrically charged particles and magnetic fields approaching Earth at incredible speeds, frequently reaching tens of millions of miles per hour. Whereas solar flares are an enormous force of energy and radiation outbursts that occur on the Sun's surface. They can be deadly as billions of nuclear bombs. Solar flares occur in an 11-year cycle, with activity peaks resulting in numerous solar storms every day. (Image: NW18 Creative)

3/5 The Sun's corona, or outer atmosphere, is formed by huge magnetic fields. When these magnetic fields are closed, particularly when they are above sunspot groups, can cause coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which are strong bursts of gas and magnetic fields. (Image: NW18 Creative)

4/5 There are ways to predict solar storms. The most common methods are sunspot and satellite monitoring, magnetometers, solar wind analyzers, computer modelling and machine learning. Neural networks can be trained on past solar storm data to recognise patterns predictive of

future events. (Image: NW18 Creative)