Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: List of key candidates who won or lost As the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections progressed, the Congress inched closer to victory, safely crossing the halfway mark to form the government in the hill state. Here's a list of key candidates.
December 08, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST
Constituency: Mandi | BJP's Anil Sharma defeats Champa Thakur of Congress. (Image: News18 Creative)
Constituency: Dalhousie | Bharatiya Janata Party's Dhavinder Singh defeated Congress Party's Asha Kumari. (Image: News18 Creative)
Constituency: Jubbal-Kotkhai | BJP's Chetan Singh Bragta lost Jubbal-Kotkhai seat to Cong's Rohit Thakur. (Image: News18 Creative)
Constituency: Fatehpur | Independent candidate Kripal Parmar lost seat from Fatehpur constituency. (Image: News18 Creative)
Constituency: Haroli | Congress candidate Mukesh Agnihotri wins for the 5th consecutive time, from Haroli. (Image: News18 Creative)
Constituency: Theog | CPIM candidate Rakesh Singh lost from Theog. (Image: News18 Creative)
Constituency: Nadaun | Congress' Sukhvinder Singh wins for the second time in a row, defeating BJP candidate Vijay Kumar. (Image: News18 Creative)
Constituency: Kasumpti | BJP's Suresh Bharadwaj lost Kasumpti to Congress' Anirudh Singh. (Image: News18 Creative)
Constituency: Shimla Rural | Congress' Vikramaditya Singh retains Shimla rural seat by defeating Dr Pramod Sharma of BJP. (Image: News18 Creative)