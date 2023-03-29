In Pics: Asia’s five best restaurants in 2023

1/5 Rank 5 | Gaggan Anand, Bangkok: The restaurant is owned by Kolkata-born Chef Gaggan Anand who rose to fame for his irreverent, highly creative menus – at one point written only with emojis and currently laid out like a school test – which are subject to constant evolution. Classic dishes like Lick It Up, a multi-coloured Holi gulal made from vegetables dyes, have evolved: every element sees an assault of flavour on the palate’s taste receptors. Molecular gastronomy, cutting-edge equipment, complex techniques and global influences from the international kitchen team all play a part in the creation of the menu, served exclusively to 28 diners each night across two sittings. (Image: Gaggan Anand)

2/5 Rank 4 | Den, Tokyo: Chef Zaiyu Hasegawa’s iconic restaurant is known for his original take on Kaiseki cuisine (Japan’s elegant multi-course cuisine). The restaurant has a fervent following Hasegawa’s menus incorporate a diverse range of influences, from Japanese home cooking to fast food favourites, plus accents gleaned from his numerous overseas travels and collaborations. (Image: Den)

3/5 Rank 3 | Nusara, Bangkok: Nusara serves traditional Thai cuisine with a twist. Chef Ton runs Nusara with his brother, Tam, a sommelier and maître d’. the siblings founded the restaurant in memory of their grandmother, who cooked for them and inspired their love of Thai cuisine. Nusara’s 12-course tasting runs through intricate snacks such as mackerel with coconut and cucumber, Hokkaido scallop with sweetcorn and cured egg yolk, and tom kla soup, plus a signature crab curry, presented on a crispy betel leaf with horseshoe crab roe. (Image: Nusara Facebook Page)

4/5 Rank 2 | Sezanne, Tokyo: Sezanne draws inspiration from the town of the same name in France’s Champagne region. Chef Daniel Calvert’s modern French cuisine ranges from foie gras with duck confit and Madeira jelly to Shiranuka venison with sweet potatoes from Kagoshima and his own take on peppercorn sauce. Classic French food created with Asian ingredients is the name of the game. Among the standouts are the croque madame, pork belly with a white bean and chorizo ragout and a delicate comté gougères. Sézanne brings home the trophy of The Best Restaurant in Japan at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023. (Image: Sezanne)