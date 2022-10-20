English
    Woof Woof | Wave of pet dog attacks prompts civic body ban on pitbull and other breeds

    There are at least 1.5 crore stray dogs on India’s streets and thousands of dog bite incidents are reported each year across the country. A look at some of the shocking incidents of stray dog attacks and how many cases are reported each year in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
    There are at least 1.5 crore stray dogs on India’s streets and thousands of dog bite incidents are reported each year across the country. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Amid a series of pet dog attacks, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has banned the residents from keeping the ferocious Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds as pets. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The civic body issued a host of other guidelines on Saturday for pet-owners according to which they will have to get a licence for their dogs, which will be issued from November 1, and no family can keep more than one pet dog. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Pet-owners living in high rise complexes will have to use service lifts for taking their dogs out and make sure they wear a muzzle while in the public. (Image: News18 Creative)
    According to a recent survey report by LocalCircles, six in ten Indians surveyed say stray and/or pet dog attacks are common in their area. 56 percent respondents say attack by stray dogs are common in their area while 31 percent say attack by pet dogs are common. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Only 32 percent of respondents feel most pet owners train and restrain their dogs. Only 1 in 10 respondents credit their local municipal corporation for effectively handling stray and pet dog management. (Image: News18 Creative)
