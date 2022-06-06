English
    PM Narendra Modi launches Amrit Mahotsav coins, designed for the visually impaired

    Moneycontrol News
    June 06, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a special series of coins on June 6 with the theme of the logo of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ during the inaugural ceremony of the iconic week celebrations of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs. (Source: PIB)
    Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated iconic week celebrations of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs on June 6. This week is being celebrated as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) from 6th to 11th June 2022. He also inaugurated a Digital Exhibition which traces the journey of the two Ministries over the past eight years. (Source: PIB)
    The coins of Re 1, Rs 2, 5, 10 and 20 denominations will have the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) design are not commemorative coins and will be part of circulation. These special series of coins are also easily identifiable to visually impaired persons. (Source: PIB)
    "These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of amrit kal and motivate people to work towards the development of the country," Modi said while addressing the iconic week celebration of the Ministry of Finance. (Source: PIB)
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 02:20 pm
