In Pics | Prime Minister Modi at the inauguration of Deoghar airport in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12 inaugurated the 657-acre Deoghar airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 401 crore. He also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport. The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

During the day, PM Modi also laid foundation stones for various development initiatives and inaugurated multiple projects. "Not only Jharkhand, these projects will also benefit the several areas of Bihar and West Bengal," PM Modi said at the launch of Deoghar airport and several development projects in Jharkhand. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

PM Modi has also inaugurated the new In-Patient Department and Operation Theatre for AIIMS Deoghar. The launch of the IPD and Operation Theatre services has been dedicated to the nation. Modi laid foundation of AIIMS Deoghar on May 25, 2018. There were only 7 AIIMS before 2014. During the last 8 years, 16 AIIMS have been approved. Out of these 16 AIIMS, MBBS classes and OPD services started in 10 new AIIMS. Ltd IPD services also been operationalized in 6 AIIMS. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

During his visit to Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

PM Modi held a roadshow in Jharkhand’s Deoghar. Modi greets the crowd during his roadshow. The entire roadshow route was seen decked up with banners and posters welcoming the PM. (Image: Twitter @ANI)