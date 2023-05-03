Operation Kaveri: 231 more Indian evacuees departs from Jeddah

1/6 Under ‘Operation Kaveri’, the 12th flight carrying 231 stranded Indian evacuees, departed from Jeddah on a Mumbai-bound flight. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

2/6 Earlier, on May 2 night, 328 more Indians landed at the New Delhi International Airport from strife-torn Sudan. Nearly 3,000 stranded Indians have reach till now. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)

3/6 Committed to ensuring that no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, India started Operation Kaveri on April 24 and deployed its military panels and warships in the war-torn country. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

4/6 Earlier on May 2, another ‘Operation Kaveri’ flight carrying 231 Indian evacuees reached Gujarat’s Ahmedabad from Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)

5/6 The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Sudan has warned that the humanitarian crisis in the country is turning into a “full flown catastrophe” and that the risk of spillover into neighbouring countries was worrisome. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)