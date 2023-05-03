English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    Operation Kaveri: 231 more Indian evacuees departs from Jeddah

    Under ‘Operation Kaveri’, the 12th flight carrying 231 stranded Indian evacuees, departed from Jeddah on a Mumbai-bound flight.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 03, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
    Under ‘Operation Kaveri’, the 12th flight carrying 231 stranded Indian evacuees, departed from Jeddah on a Mumbai-bound flight. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    1/6
    Under ‘Operation Kaveri’, the 12th flight carrying 231 stranded Indian evacuees, departed from Jeddah on a Mumbai-bound flight. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    Earlier, on May 2 night, 328 more Indians landed at the New Delhi International Airport from strife-torn Sudan. Nearly 3,000 stranded Indians have reach till now. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)
    2/6
    Earlier, on May 2 night, 328 more Indians landed at the New Delhi International Airport from strife-torn Sudan. Nearly 3,000 stranded Indians have reach till now. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)
    Committed to ensuring that no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, India started Operation Kaveri on April 24 and deployed its military panels and warships in the war-torn country. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    3/6
    Committed to ensuring that no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, India started Operation Kaveri on April 24 and deployed its military panels and warships in the war-torn country. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    Earlier on May 2, another ‘Operation Kaveri’ flight carrying 231 Indian evacuees reached Gujarat’s Ahmedabad from Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)
    4/6
    Earlier on May 2, another ‘Operation Kaveri’ flight carrying 231 Indian evacuees reached Gujarat’s Ahmedabad from Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)
    The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Sudan has warned that the humanitarian crisis in the country is turning into a “full flown catastrophe” and that the risk of spillover into neighbouring countries was worrisome. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    5/6
    The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Sudan has warned that the humanitarian crisis in the country is turning into a “full flown catastrophe” and that the risk of spillover into neighbouring countries was worrisome. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    Fighting is underway in Khartoum as the UN warns that Sudan is at a humanitarian breaking point. Rival military forces accuse each other of new violations of a ceasefire that they had just agreed to extends as their devastating conflict enters a third week. Sudan continues to face bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. (Image: AP)
    6/6
    Fighting is underway in Khartoum as the UN warns that Sudan is at a humanitarian breaking point. Rival military forces accuse each other of new violations of a ceasefire that they had just agreed to extends as their devastating conflict enters a third week. Sudan continues to face bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. (Image: AP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Jeddah #operation Kaveri #Slideshow #Sudan #Sudan conflict #Sudan Crisis
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:47 am