India Happiness Report 2020 | Mizoram is country's happiest state; check others on the top 10 list

According to the India Happiness Report prepared by Rajesh K. Pillania, a professor of strategy at the Management Development Institute in Gurugram, Mizoram has been declared the happiest state in India. A survey was conducted during the coronavirus pandemic from March to July among the 16,950 people to find out which are the happiest states and union territories across the country. Among the other factors, the report also focused on the impact of COVID-19 on happiness. Participants were asked to rate their current standing on the impact of COVID-19 on their happiness from the worst possible to the best possible from 1 to 5. Let’s find out which state and union territory took the top 10 spot in the happiness ranking for 2020. (Image: PTI)