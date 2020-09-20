172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|india-happiness-report-2020-mizoram-is-countrys-happiest-state-check-others-on-the-top-10-list-5862111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Happiness Report 2020 | Mizoram is country's happiest state; check others on the top 10 list

Among other factors, the study also focused on the impact of COVID-19 on happiness.

Moneycontrol News
According to the India Happiness Report prepared by Rajesh K. Pillania, a professor of strategy at the Management Development Institute in Gurugram, Mizoram has been declared the happiest state of India. A survey was conducted during the coronavirus pandemic from March to July among the 16,950 people to find out which are the happiest states and union territories across the country. Among the other factors, the report also focused on the impact of COVID-19 on happiness. Participants were asked to rate their current standing on the impact of COVID-19 on their happiness from the worst possible to the best possible from 1 to 5. Let’s find out which state and union territory took the top 10 spot in the happiness ranking for 2020. (Image: PTI)

Rank 1 | State/Union Territory: Mizoram | Happiness score: 3.57

Rank 2 | State/Union Territory: Punjab | Happiness score: 3.52

Rank 3 | State/Union Territory: Andaman & Nicobar | Happiness score: 3.47 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4 | State/Union Territory: Puducherry | Happiness score: 3.44 (Image: News18)

Rank 5 | State/Union Territory: Sikkim | Happiness score: 3.43 (Image: Twitter/@ECISVEEP)

Rank 6 | State/Union Territory: Gujarat | Happiness score: 3.42

Rank 7 | State/Union Territory: Arunachal Pradesh | Happiness score: 3.41 (Image: Getty Images)

Rank 8 | State/Union Territory: Lakshadweep | Happiness score: 3.41

Rank 9 | State/Union Territory: Telangana | Happiness score: 3.41 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 10 | State/Union Territory: Uttar Pradesh | Happiness score: 3.41 (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 20, 2020 02:17 pm

