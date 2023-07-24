In Pics: Top 10 ITC hotels in India

1/10 ITC Royal Bengal is a luxury collection hotel that pays tribute to Kolkata and Bengal’s regional heritage. Its 456 rooms, 82 serviced apartments and seven dining destinations provide a wide selection of local and global gourmet (Image: ITC Hotels)

2/10 ITC Grand Goa is a Portuguese-inspired luxury resort that connects directly to Arossim Beach. The LEED-certified luxury resort hotels incorporate sustainable design with the style and comfort of Kaya Kalp royal spa (Image: ITC Hotels)

3/10 ITC Grand Chola reveals unique and responsible luxury spaces in Chennai, Mount Road. It provides traditional temple architecture inspired by the Chola dynasty (Image: ITC Hotels)

4/10 ITC Kohenur in Hydrebad overlooks Durgam lakes in the heart of the city. The rounded design takes inspiration from the famed jewel & offers the finest accommodation and dining experiences (Image: ITC Hotels)

5/10 ITC Maratha built over 5.5 acres pays tribute to Mumbai and Maharashtra’s colonial roots showcasing Maratha culture (Image: ITC Hotels)

6/10 ITC Maurya in New Delhi uses signatures of the East meets West style of Mauryan diplomacy. The dining options include two rooftops serving Asian flavours and Awadhi cuisine (Image: ITC Hotels)

7/10 ITC Grand Bharat is set amid the Aravalli range signifying 5,000 years of unbroken civilization. The retreat, a short drive from Delhi, has become the finest destination wedding venue. (Image: ITC Hotels)

8/10 ITC Sonar in Kolkata provides an unusual leisure environment for a 5-star luxury business hotel. It celebrates the golden era of the Pala dynasty in Kolkata. (Image: ITC Hotels)

9/10 ITC Grand Central situated in the business centre of Parel is inspired by Old Bombay architecture, striking a perfect balance in Western luxury hotel culture with Indian hospitality. (Image: ITC Hotels)