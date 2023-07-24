In Pics: Top 10 ITC hotels in India ITC conglomerate on July 23 announced that the company is going to demerge into a hospitality specific branch that will look after the hotels under the ITC conglomerate. The ITC Hotels Ltd will handle all ITC hotels and hospitality business Let’s take a look at the top ten hotels under ITC
July 24, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST
ITC Royal Bengal is a luxury collection hotel that pays tribute to Kolkata and Bengal’s regional heritage. Its 456 rooms, 82 serviced apartments and seven dining destinations provide a wide selection of local and global gourmet (Image: ITC Hotels)
ITC Grand Goa is a Portuguese-inspired luxury resort that connects directly to Arossim Beach. The LEED-certified luxury resort hotels incorporate sustainable design with the style and comfort of Kaya Kalp royal spa (Image: ITC Hotels)
ITC Grand Chola reveals unique and responsible luxury spaces in Chennai, Mount Road. It provides traditional temple architecture inspired by the Chola dynasty (Image: ITC Hotels)
ITC Kohenur in Hydrebad overlooks Durgam lakes in the heart of the city. The rounded design takes inspiration from the famed jewel & offers the finest accommodation and dining experiences (Image: ITC Hotels)
ITC Maratha built over 5.5 acres pays tribute to Mumbai and Maharashtra’s colonial roots showcasing Maratha culture (Image: ITC Hotels)
ITC Maurya in New Delhi uses signatures of the East meets West style of Mauryan diplomacy. The dining options include two rooftops serving Asian flavours and Awadhi cuisine (Image: ITC Hotels)
ITC Grand Bharat is set amid the Aravalli range signifying 5,000 years of unbroken civilization. The retreat, a short drive from Delhi, has become the finest destination wedding venue. (Image: ITC Hotels)
ITC Sonar in Kolkata provides an unusual leisure environment for a 5-star luxury business hotel. It celebrates the golden era of the Pala dynasty in Kolkata. (Image: ITC Hotels)
ITC Grand Central situated in the business centre of Parel is inspired by Old Bombay architecture, striking a perfect balance in Western luxury hotel culture with Indian hospitality. (Image: ITC Hotels)
ITC Gardenia located in Bengaluru is known for providing varied dining options to business travelers that come to the city. The dining options include cuisines such as Japanese, Italian, Indian, International and a full Chocolate Boutique. (Image: ITC Hotels)
