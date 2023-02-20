English
    In Pics: SIT probe finds several lapses in Morbi bridge repair that led to collapse. Here's what happened

    The SIT constituted to probe Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse has submitted a report revealing several lapses in repair and maintenance of the bridge that led to the disaster. Here's a look at what happened in Morbi on that fateful day and some other bridge disasters in India.

    February 20, 2023
    The 2022 Chhath celebrations were one of the two main reasons for the huge footfall at Gujarat’s Morbi bridge on the fateful day, the second being the reopening of the historic bridge itself. The British-era bridge had reopened five days back after months of repairs and renovation. Celebrations soon turned into mourning as the bridge came crashing down, leaving 135 people dead.
    Morbi bridge, a British-era suspension bridge over the Machhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi, collapsed on October 30, 2022, at 6:40 pm.
    The Gujarat High Court on November 7, 2022, took suo motu cognizance of the accident, issuing notices to officials and seeking a report within a week. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the state government to probe the case.
    The bridge collapse most likely took place due to one of the main cables of the bridge already being rusted. Twenty-two of the 49 wires of that cable may have already been broken before the accident. The remaining cables broke recently.
    Morbi bridge, also known as Julto Pul, is a 140-year-old suspension bridge. It was first inaugurated on February 20, 1879, by then-Mumbai governor Richard Temple.
    The bridge was constructed by Morbi’s former ruler Sir Waghji Thakor in the late 1800s at the then exorbitant cost of Rs 3 lakh. It connected Darbargadh Palace with Nazarbag Palace, the residences of the then-royal families.
    The Morbi bridge collapse isn’t the first major disaster to strike the area. Forty years ago, a dam on the Machhu river collapsed killing hundreds of people.
    In October 2005, a flash flood swept away a small rail bridge in Valigonda, Andhra Pradesh, and a “Delta Fast Passenger” train travelling on it derailed at the broken section of the line.
    In December 2006, a nearly 150-year-old road overbridge in Bhagalpur, Bihar, known as Ulta Pul, collapsed on a coach of Howrah-Jamalpur Express.
    At least 45 people were confirmed dead after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Rajasthan’s Kota in December 2009.
    In March 2016, a 150 m steel span of the under-construction Vivekananda Road flyover collapsed in Kolkata, West Bengal, crushing at least 27 people to death.
