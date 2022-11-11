PM Modi unveils statue of Kempegowda, inaugurates Terminal 2 of Bengaluru International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 'Statue of Prosperity', the 108-feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, in Bengaluru, on November 11. The statue is the "first and tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city," as per 'World Book of Records'. The "Statue of Prosperity" has been built to commemorate the contribution of Kempegowda.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. With the inauguration of T2, passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely. (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the newly-inaugurated Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (Image: ANI)

Built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore, Terminal 2 will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers annually from the current capacity of 2.5 crore. (Image: ANI)

Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”. Passengers will travel through over 10,000 sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens, which have been made in India using indigenous technology. (Image: Twitter)

Earlier today, the Prime Minister flagged off the ‘Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan’ train, which is operated by Karnataka’s Muzrai Department, under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ train policy of Railways. The train offers an eight-day tour package at discounted rates for pilgrims. (Image: ANI)

PM Modi also flagged off south India’s first Vande Bharat Express at Krantiveera Sangolli Railway Station. The train connects Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome in the city. On his way to the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station, PM Modi greeted the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans and holding aloft the BJP flags. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

Modi stopped his car and waved at groups of enthuasiastic party workers and supporters near the office of Karnataka Public Service Commisssion close to Vidhana Soudha and at a key traffic junction in Bengaluru. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)