1/8 US President Joe Biden and First Lady of the United States Jill Biden welcomed Prime Minister Modi to the White House. "Together, the United States and India – the world's oldest and largest democracies – are a combined force for global good. It's my pleasure to welcome Prime Minister Modi to the White House to strengthen our partnership for decades to come," tweeted the President.

2/8 15 standing ovations, 79 applauses marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the joint session of the US Congress.

3/8 It was a privilege to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the U.S. Capitol, one of the greatest symbols of democracy in the world. I look forward to increased economic and national security ties between our two great nations: Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy

4/8 Members of the House line up for autograph and selfie with PM Modi after his speech at the joint session of Congress.

5/8 PM Modi thanks US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for hosting State Dinner for him at the White House. (Image: Bloomberg)

6/8 Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson arrive to the state dinner on Thursday. (Image: Bloomberg)

7/8 Sundar Pichai and Anjali Pichai arrive to the state dinner (Image: Bloomberg)