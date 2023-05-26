Historical and sacred 'Sengol' to be installed in new Parliament building

1/8 ‘Sengol’, a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, which was given by the British to the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, to represent the transfer of power and was kept in a museum in Allahabad will be installed in the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said May 24. (Image: Twitter @AmitShah)

2/8 This is the same Sengol that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, 1947, in the presence of several leaders. (Image: PIB video grab)

3/8 The Prime Minister took a decision to adopt the Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. The new building of Parliament will witness the very same event, with Adheenam (Priests) repeating the ceremony and vesting the PM with the Sengol. (Image: Twitter @AmitShah)

4/8 The Sengol is profound in meaning, which is derived from the Tamil word “Semmai”, meaning “Righteousness”. It is blessed by the high priests of a leading Dharmic Mutt in Tamil Nadu. The Nandi, with its unyielding gaze as the beholder of “Nyaya”, is hand-carved at the top. Most importantly, the recipient of the Sengol has the “order” (“Aanai” in Tamil) to rule justly and fairly. This is what is most appealing, for those elected to serve the people must never forget this. (Image: PIB video grab)

5/8 Addressing a press conference, Shah said ‘Sengol’ symbolises the transfer of power from British to India, just as it was originally used to mark the handing over of power from one king to another during the Chola dynasty in Tamil Nadu. (Image: PIB video grab)

6/8 Home Minister Shri Amit Shah said that the Parliament House is the most appropriate and sacred place to install the historic "Sengol". The Sengol will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building. (Image: Twitter @AmitShah)

7/8 The establishment of "Sengol", makes the spirit of 15 August 1947 unforgettable. It is the symbol of the promise of boundless hope, boundless possibilities and a resolve to build a strong and prosperous nation. It will be a symbol of the Amrit Kaal, which will witness the glorious era in which India will be taking its rightful place. (Image: PIB video grab)