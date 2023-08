1/6 Sixteen workers were killed as a girder machine fell on them during construction of the third phase of Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Thane district, officials said on August 1. (Image: PTI)

2/6 The incident took place after a girder launching machine collapsed near Shahpur late night on July 31. (Image: ANI)

3/6 NDRF teams, police, fire brigade personnel, along with local agencies are engaged in a search and rescue operation. (Image: ANI)

4/6 Officials said that the machine was being used in the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway late at night. (Image: PTI)

5/6 The Samruddhi Mahamarg, named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur. (Image: ANI)