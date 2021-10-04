Farmers and opposition stage protest at various places after Lakhimpur violence

Indian authorities suspended internet services and barred political leaders from entering a northern town on October 4 after nine people were killed in a deadly escalation of a yearlong demonstration against contentious agriculture laws. Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in New Delhi on October 4. (Image: AFP)

Four farmers died on October 3, Sunday, when a car owned by Junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra ran over protesting farmers in the Uttar Pradesh town of Lakhimpur Kheri, officials and farm leaders said. (Image: AP)

Indian farmers protesting against Sunday’s killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh state after being run over by a car owned by India's junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra burn an effigy of the federal government in Hyderabad, October 4. (Image: AP)

The violence has triggered a political slugfest with the Opposition parties trying to corner the Yogi Adityanath-led government even as the chief minister has promised to punish the guilty. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the incident "unfortunate" and promised strict action against those responsible. Farmers shout slogans during a protest in Amritsar on October 4. (Image: AFP)

Activists of Congress party's youth wing protesting against Sunday's killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh state after being run over by a car owned by India's junior home minister shout slogans in New Delhi, October 4. (Image: AP)

Paramilitary force soldiers detain an activist of Congress party's youth wing protesting against Sunday's killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh state after being run over by a car owned by India's junior home minister in New Delhi, October 4. (Image: AP)

A Communist party of India activist shouts slogans as he is taken away with others in a police vehicle during a protest against the Sunday's killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh state after being run over by a car owned by India's junior home minister in New Delhi, October 4. (Image: AP)