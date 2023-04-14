English
    Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Telangana CM unveils 125-feet-long statue of B R Ambedkar in Hyderabad

    India’s tallest statue of Ambedkar stands next to the State Secretariat, opposite to Buddha statue and located beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial and is expected to inspire citizens and motivate the entire state administration.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 14, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST
    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unveiled the 125-ft tall statue of B R Ambedkar in Hyderabad on April 14, the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution, on a grand scale. (Image: Twitter @BRSHarish)
    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unveiled a 125-feet tall statue of B R Ambedkar in Hyderabad on April 14, the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution, on a grand scale. (Image: Twitter @BRSHarish)
    Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar was the chief guest at the event. Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi president Prakash Ambedkar was also present at the event. (Image: Twitter @BRSHarish)
    Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar, who is also the President of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, was the chief guest at the event. (Image: Twitter @BRSHarish)
    India’s tallest statue of Ambedkar stands next to the State Secretariat, opposite to Buddha statue and located beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial and will inspire people every day and motivate the entire State administration. (Image: Twitter @BRSHarish)
    India’s tallest statue of Ambedkar stands next to the State Secretariat, opposite to Buddha statue and located beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial and the state government expects it to inspire people every day and motivate the entire state administration. (Image: Twitter @BRSHarish)
    It took at least two years to finalise technical and manufacturing measures since the decision was taken by KCR to erect the statue of Ambedkar. KCR had earlier praised the sculptor 98-years-old Ram Vanji Sutar for making such a big effort. (Image: Twitter)
    It took at least two years to finalise technical and manufacturing measures since the decision was taken by KCR to erect the statue of Ambedkar. KCR had earlier praised the sculptor, 98-years-old Ram Vanji Sutar, for making such a big effort. (Image: Twitter)
    Arrangements were made to ensure that over 35,000 people from all 119 constituencies attend the Ambedkar statue unveiling meeting with 300 people from each constituency and as many as 750 state-run Road Transport Corporation buses were operated for the public. (Image: Twitter)
    Arrangements were made to ensure that over 35,000 people from all 119 constituencies attend the Ambedkar statue unveiling meeting with 300 people from each constituency. As many as 750 state-run Road Transport Corporation buses were operated for the public. (Image: Twitter)
    Food was also arranged for people who come to the assembly complex within 50 km before reaching Hyderabad. One lakh sweet packets, 1.50 lakh butter milk packets and equal number of water packets were made available for the public. (Image: Twitter) (With inputs from agencies)
    Food was also arranged for people who come to the assembly complex within 50 km before reaching Hyderabad. One lakh sweet packets, 1.50 lakh butter milk packets and equal number of water packets were made available for the public. (Image: Twitter) (With inputs from agencies)
