Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Telangana CM unveils 125-feet-long statue of B R Ambedkar in Hyderabad

1/6 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unveiled a 125-feet tall statue of B R Ambedkar in Hyderabad on April 14, the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution, on a grand scale. (Image: Twitter @BRSHarish)

2/6 Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar, who is also the President of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, was the chief guest at the event. (Image: Twitter @BRSHarish)

3/6 India’s tallest statue of Ambedkar stands next to the State Secretariat, opposite to Buddha statue and located beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial and the state government expects it to inspire people every day and motivate the entire state administration. (Image: Twitter @BRSHarish)

4/6 It took at least two years to finalise technical and manufacturing measures since the decision was taken by KCR to erect the statue of Ambedkar. KCR had earlier praised the sculptor, 98-years-old Ram Vanji Sutar, for making such a big effort. (Image: Twitter)

5/6 Arrangements were made to ensure that over 35,000 people from all 119 constituencies attend the Ambedkar statue unveiling meeting with 300 people from each constituency. As many as 750 state-run Road Transport Corporation buses were operated for the public. (Image: Twitter)