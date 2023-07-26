24th Kargil Vijay Diwas in pictures: Rajnath Singh pays homage to valiant soldiers

1/6 Kargil Diwas commemorates India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan. It is observed annually on July 26 to honor the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers during the intense conflict in the Kargil region of Ladakh. (Image: ANI)

2/6 Preparations for the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas commenced on Tuesday at Dras, Ladakh, as India commemorates the victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was the chief guest and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers. (Image: ANI)

3/6 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as the chief guest, honors fallen soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War at Drass's Kargil War Memorial by laying a wreath and paying solemn tribute during the somber commemoration event. (Image: PTI)

4/6 Union Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt, pays tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. (Image: PTI)

5/6 President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute and acknowledges that the heroic stories of bravehearts will serve as an everlasting inspiration for future generations. (ANI)