A look at some innovative face masks and their effectiveness against COVID-19

Numerous studies have proved that wearing a mask can play a significant role in reducing the spread of COVID-19. As case numbers rise, many innovative mask alternatives have emerged. But are they really effective? Let's take a look.
In the past few months, the coronavirus pandemic has hit the world hard. There was a time when people could meet and greet but now the pandemic is forcing people to maintain physical distancing. To combat the spread of COVID-19, experts have suggested physical distancing and face masks. Masks safeguard ourselves and others from getting infected. With the increased need for wearing masks, many innovative mask alternatives have emerged during the pandemic. But are they really effective? Let’s take a look at some innovative mask alternatives that have emerged during the pandemic and their effectiveness. (Image: News18 Creative)
How face covers help? (Image: News18 Creative)
AIR by MicroClimate (Image: News18 Creative).
BioVYZR by Vyzr Technologies (Image: News18 Creative)..
Common face shields (Image: News18 Creative).
Common face shields (Image: News18 Creative).
Are they really more effective? (Image: News18 Creative).
How to wear a mask (Image: News18 Creative).
How to choose the right mask (Image: News18 Creative).
How to make your mask fit better (Image: News18 Creative).
How to keep glasses from fogging (Image: News18 Creative).
How to prevent mask-related skin damage (Image: News18 Creative).
How to take care of your mask (Image: News18 Creative).
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 09:47 pm