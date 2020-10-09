A look at some innovative face masks and their effectiveness against COVID-19

In the past few months, the coronavirus pandemic has hit the world hard. There was a time when people could meet and greet but now the pandemic is forcing people to maintain physical distancing. To combat the spread of COVID-19, experts have suggested physical distancing and face masks. Masks safeguard ourselves and others from getting infected. With the increased need for wearing masks, many innovative mask alternatives have emerged during the pandemic. But are they really effective? Let’s take a look at some innovative mask alternatives that have emerged during the pandemic and their effectiveness. (Image: News18 Creative)