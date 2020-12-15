These 8 fertilizer stocks turn multibaggers in less than 9 months

While all the economic activities came to a screeching halt during the lockdown, which was announced by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19, essentials were left out. Agricultural activities, along with other essential services, were being carried out through the year. This is visible in the performance of fertilizer stocks in the current financial year so far. All fertilizer companies' stocks have gained at least 45 percent each in FY21 so far. In fact, eight of them have turned mutlibaggers with gains of 100-300 percent. We have considered only the companies with a market-cap of over Rs 100 crore. India is the second-largest consumer of fertilizers in the world. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers | In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 299 percent to Rs 21.85 as on December 11 from Rs 5.48 as on March 31.

Rama Phosphates Ltd. | In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 233 percent to Rs 79.00 as on December 11 from Rs 23.70 as on March 31.

Aries Agro Ltd. | In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 165 percent to Rs 105.75 as on December 11 from Rs 39.95 as on March 31.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. | In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 120 percent to Rs 164.65 as on December 11 from Rs 74.95 as on March 31.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. | In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 118 percent to Rs 235.30 as on December 11 from Rs 108.10 as on March 31.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. | In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 111 percent to Rs 77.40 as on December 11 from Rs 36.60 as on March 31.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. | In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 111 percent to Rs 242.55 as on December 11 from Rs 114.70 as on March 31.