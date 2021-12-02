These 5 footwear stocks have sprinted up to 88% in FY22, do you own any?

Footwear stocks have, so far, had a good run in the financial year 2022. Several footwear companies have in fact outperformed the benchmark index Sensex, which has gained about 15 percent in FY22 so far. Stocks like Mirza International, Relaxo Footwears and Bata India have gained about 88 percent, 48 percent, and 34 percent, respectively. According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, most of these stocks have more strength points than weaknesses.