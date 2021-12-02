MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

These 5 footwear stocks have sprinted up to 88% in FY22, do you own any?

Stocks like Mirza International, Relaxo Footwears and Bata India have gained about 88%, 48%, and 34%, respectively

Ritesh Presswala
December 02, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
Footwear stocks have had a good run in the financial year 2022 so far. The companies from the footwear sector have in fact outperformed the benchmark index Sensex, which has gained about 15 percent in FY22 so far. Stocks like Mirza International, Relaxo Footwears, and Bata India have gained about 88 percent, 48 percent, and 34 percent, respectively. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, most of these stocks have more strength points than weaknesses.
Footwear stocks have, so far, had a good run in the financial year 2022. Several footwear companies have in fact outperformed the benchmark index Sensex, which has gained about 15 percent in FY22 so far. Stocks like Mirza International, Relaxo Footwears and Bata India have gained about 88 percent, 48 percent, and 34 percent, respectively. According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, most of these stocks have more strength points than weaknesses.
Gaurav Garg, Head of Research of CapitalVia said: "The cost of production is increasing rapidly owing to the increase in the cost of raw materials and rising labour costs. But, the demand for premium footwear is expected to rise rapidly owing to high disposable income and celebrity endorsements for various footwear brands. Organized players like Bata India, Relaxo and Liberty shoes have generated decent alpha compared to other industries as rising in a middle-income group which has helped to push top lines and improved operating margins."
Gaurav Garg, Head of Research of CapitalVia said: "The cost of production is increasing rapidly owing to the increase in the cost of raw materials and rising labour costs. But, the demand for premium footwear is expected to rise rapidly owing to high disposable income and celebrity endorsements for various footwear brands. Organized players like Bata India, Relaxo and Liberty shoes have generated decent alpha compared to other industries."
Mirza International | The stock had risen 88 percent to Rs 85.65 as on November 30 from Rs 45.60 on March 31, 2021. Click here to check moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Mirza International | The stock had risen 88 percent to Rs 85.65 as on November 30 from Rs 45.60 on March 31, 2021. Click here to check moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.|  The stock had risen 48 percent to Rs 1293.15 on November 30 from Rs 874.15 on March 31, 2021. Click here to check moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.|  The stock had risen 48 percent to Rs 1293.15 on November 30 from Rs 874.15 on March 31, 2021. Click here to check moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Bata India Ltd.|  The stock had risen 34 percent to Rs 1880.30 on November 30 from Rs 1404.65 on March 31, 2021. Click here to check moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Bata India Ltd.|  The stock had risen 34 percent to Rs 1880.30 on November 30 from Rs 1404.65 on March 31, 2021. Click here to check moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Superhouse Ltd.|  The stock had risen 22 percent to Rs 150.25 on November 30 from Rs 123.00 on March 31, 2021. Click here to check moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Superhouse Ltd.|  The stock had risen 22 percent to Rs 150.25 on November 30 from Rs 123.00 on March 31, 2021. Click here to check moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Liberty Shoes Ltd.|  The stock had risen 16 percent to Rs 147.00 on November 30 from Rs 127.25 on March 31, 2021. Click here to check moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Liberty Shoes Ltd.|  The stock had risen 16 percent to Rs 147.00 on November 30 from Rs 127.25 on March 31, 2021. Click here to check moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
Tags: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Dec 2, 2021 12:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.