Summer effect: 3 out of 4 AC companies' stocks turn multibaggers in FY21

It's just the onset of the summer season in India, and many parts of the country have already started to experience heatwave conditions. The sales of cooling devices generally go up in summers which auger well for the revenues of companies operating in the industry. Sales of air conditioners (ACs) have been on the rise in India for past few years, thanks to the rising temperatures and higher disposable income. In FY21, three out four listed AC companies turned multibaggers, surging 98-166 percent. In FY20, these companies' return on equity (ROE) and return on capital employed (RoCE) ratios were also in double digits (Data Source: ACE Equity). ROE is a financial ratio calculated by dividing net income of a company by shareholders' equity, according to Investopedia's definition. Meanwhile, ROCE is a measure of a company’s profitability in terms of all the capital employed invested in the business. While we have stated only 2 financial parameters here, it is best to look at other performance ratios, fundamental and technical factors before investing in a stock.