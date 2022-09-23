English
    Stocks to Watch Today | M&M, Century Textiles, Cipla and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 23, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST
    Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra & Mahindra in talks to raise up to $500 million for EV push. The automobile company is in talks with global investors to raise between $250 million and $500 million to accelerate its plans to build electric vehicles (EVs), the Reuters said quoting source with direct knowledge of the matter.
    Century Textiles and Industries: Century Textiles arm Birla Estates acquires 10 acre land parcel in Bengaluru. Subsidiary Birla Estates has acquired 10 acre land parcel in Bengaluru. The company expects revenue potential of Rs 900 crore through a development of 1 million square feet.
    Kirloskar Industries: Kirloskar Industries to divest shareholding in Swaraj Engines to Mahindra & Mahindra. The company announced the proposed divestment of its 17.41% stake in Swaraj Engines (SEL) to Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). The divestment is proposed through inter-se transfer amongst the promoter through off-market transaction, at a price of Rs 1,400 per share.
    Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp raises two-wheeler prices by up to Rs 1,000. The company has raised the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with immediate effect. The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of cost inflation. The price revision will be up to Rs 1,000 and the exact quantum of increase will vary by model and market.
    Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Lifesciences to pick 11.86% stake in AMP Energy Green Nine for captive power project in Gujarat. The company has entered into share purchase, subscription and shareholder’s agreement (SPSSA) to acquire upto 11.86% stake in AMP Energy Green Nine. With this, it will set up captive wind solar hybrid power project in Gujarat.
    Somany Ceramics: Somany Ceramics to sell entire 51% stake in Amora Ceramics. The company has decided to sell its entire equity stake in subsidiary Amora Ceramics (ACPL) for Rs 3.62 crore. Amora Ceramics will cease to be the subsidiary of the company after completion of disinvestment.
    Trident: Trident Group commissions solar power plant at Budhni, Madhya Pradesh. The company has completed solar power project of 8.87 MWp at Budhni, Madhya Pradesh. Out of which commissioning of 5.48 MWp solar power plant (p\hase I) for captive use has been successfully completed and the remaining 3.39 MWp solar power plant (Phase II) is expected to be commissioned within next 15 days. Moving towards a greener planet, the Group aims to use renewable and clean energy for reducing carbon emission.
    Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company: Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company gets board nod for fund raising. The company said the board of directors has given approval for raising of funds up to Rs 940 crore through rights issue.
    Cipla: Cipla receives Establishment Inspection Report for Indore plant. The pharma company has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Indore plant, indicating closure of the inspection. The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at Indore plant has conducted product specific pre-approval inspection (PAI) during June 27 and July 1.
    Udaipur Cement Works: Udaipur Cement Works to raise Rs 350 crore via non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. The company will raise Rs 350 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. The tentative date of allotment for 3,500 NCDs of face value of Rs 10 lakh each is October 7 and the maturity will be on March 16, 2025, while the initial coupon rate is 7.45% per annum.
    Shilpa Medicare: Shilpa Medicare receives clearance for analytical services division from USFDA. The company in its BSE filing said its analytical services division at Nacharam, Telangana has received Establishment Inspection Report from US Food and Drug Administration. The USFDA has conducted inspection during April 26 to April 29. This is the first US FDA inspection of this facility. The facility is identified as testing laboratory in numerous ANDAs filed by Shilpa Medicare (parent organization) and its agreed parties. The FDA clearance on the facility will enable the company to test and release batches into US from this facility.
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
