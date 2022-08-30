English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Nifty Below 17,350 – More Correction Likely?
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Stocks to Watch Today | BLS International, ICRA, Orient Cement, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 30, 2022 / 06:49 AM IST
    BLS International Services: Nomura Singapore picks half a percent stake in BLS International Services. Nomura Singapore acquired 11 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 230 per share.
    BLS International Services: Nomura Singapore picks half a percent stake in BLS International Services. Nomura Singapore acquired 11 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 230 per share.
    Thyrocare Technologies: Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc offloads mostly all shares in Thyrocare Technologies. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc sold 2,68,707 equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 614.79 per share, and 3.2 lakh shares at average price of Rs 615.14 per share.
    Thyrocare Technologies: Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc offloads nearly all shares in Thyrocare Technologies. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc sold 2,68,707 equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 614.79 per share, and 3.2 lakh shares at average price of Rs 615.14 per share.
    Ugro Capital: Ugro Capital raises Rs 50 crore through NCDs. The company said the Board of Directors has made an allotment of 50,000 non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 10,000 each, through private placement. The tenure of instrument is 24 months from the date of allotment and the coupon rate is 10.35% per annum.
    Ugro Capital: Ugro Capital raises Rs 50 crore through NCDs. The company said the board of directors has made an allotment of 50,000 non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 10,000 each through private placement. The tenure of instrument is 24 months from the date of allotment and the coupon rate is 10.35% per annum.
    ICRA: ICRA gets board approval for appointment of Group Chief Financial Officer. The company received board approval for the appointment of Venkatesh Viswanathan as a Group Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel. His appointment is effective from August 30, 2022, and company also designated him as Chief Investor Relations Officer. However, Amit Kumar Gupta has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer.
    ICRA: ICRA gets board approval for appointment of Group Chief Financial Officer. The company received board approval for the appointment of Venkatesh Viswanathan as a Group Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel. His appointment is effective from August 30, 2022 and the company also designated him as Chief Investor Relations Officer. Amit Kumar Gupta has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer.
    BC Power Controls: BC Power Controls raises Rs 6.21 crore through preferential issue to promoters. The company has received board approval for issuance of 1.1 crore equity shares, on preferential basis, to the promoter group category at a price of Rs 5.65 per share. The total fund raising Rs 6.21 crore.
    BC Power Controls: BC Power Controls raises Rs 6.21 crore through preferential issue to promoters. The company has received board approval for issuance of 1.1 crore equity shares on a preferential basis to the promoter group category at a price of Rs 5.65 per share. The total fundraising is Rs 6.21 crore.
    Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences picks 51% stake in multi-speciality hospital. The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake (51%) in SPANV Medisearch Lifesciences, Nagpur. SPANV is running a multi-speciality hospital - Kingsway Hospitals, having over 300+ beds. Existing promoters and shareholders will continue to hold a balance 49% stake. Post-acquisition, the hospital will be renamed 'KIMS Kingsway Hospitals'.
    Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences picks up 51% stake in a multi-speciality hospital. The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake (51%) in SPANV Medisearch Lifesciences, Nagpur. SPANV is running a multi-speciality hospital, Kingsway Hospitals, having over 300 beds. Existing promoters and shareholders will continue to hold balance 49% stake. After acquisition, the hospital will be renamed KIMS Kingsway Hospitals.
    Orient Cement: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund cuts stake in Orient Cement. Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund sold 1.52 lakh equity shares or 0.07% stake in the cement company on August 26. With this, it reduced stake in the said company to 3.12%, down from 3.2 percent earlier.
    Orient Cement: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund cuts stake in Orient Cement. Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund sold 1.52 lakh equity shares or 0.07% stake in the cement company on August 26. With this, it has reduced stake in the company to 3.12% from 3.2% earlier.
    Star Housing Finance: The Coronation Castles offloads stake in Star Housing Finance. The Coronation Castles Pvt Ltd has offloaded 0.07% stake in the company via open market transactions on August 26. With this, its stake reduced to 0.06%, from 0.13% earlier.
    Star Housing Finance: The Coronation Castles offloads stake in Star Housing Finance. The Coronation Castles Pvt Ltd has offloaded 0.07% stake in the company via open market transactions on August 26. With this, its stake reduced to 0.06% from 0.13% earlier.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 06:49 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.