Stocks in the news | RIL, Tata Chemicals, Route Mobile, RPP Infra Projects, Vikas Multicorp

Autoline Industries | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife reduced stake in the company to 5.65 percent on November 19, against 6.2 percent in September quarter. Indianivesh Rennaisance Fund also reduced stake to 15.48 percent from 16.97 percent in the same period. JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Limited acquired 8.73 percent stake as per the shareholding pattern available on November 19.