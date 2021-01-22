Stocks in the news | Wipro, Biocon, JK Tyre, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, HDFC, SBI Cards

Here are some of the stocks in the news today.

Indian Energy Exchange | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 58.1 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 41.7 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 85.2 crore from Rs 59.7 crore YoY.

South Indian Bank | The company reported loss at Rs 91.6 crore in Q3FY21 against profit of Rs 90.4 crore in Q3FY20, net interest income fell to Rs 596.4 crore from Rs 601.8 crore YoY.

JK Tyre | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 230.7 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 108.9 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 2,769.3 crore from Rs 2,274.8 crore YoY.

HDFC Bank | SEBI imposed Rs 1 crore penalty on HDFC Bank for non-compliance of interim order.

SRF | The company has reported profit at Rs 324.7 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 343 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 2,146.4 crore from Rs 1,850.5 crore YoY.

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India | Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 72.18 per share on the BSE.

Rolta India | Bank of Baroda sold 13,66,761 lakh shares in the company at Rs 4.73 per share and 12,11,749 shares at Rs 4.78 per share on the NSE.

Cyient | The company has reported higher profit at Rs 95.4 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 83.9 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,044.3 crore from Rs 1,003.3 crore QoQ.

MCX India | The company has reported higher profit at Rs 71.80 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 55.57 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 100.90 crore from Rs 94.11 crore YoY.

Advitiya Trade India | The company has started its operations in the field of Aluminum panel and its various product situated at Faridabad, Haryana.

Wipro | The company closed its share buyback offer and completed extinguishment of 23.75 crore shares.

Music Broadcast | The company has reported profit at Rs 7.32 lakh in Q3FY21 against profit at Rs 10.18 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 40.66 crore from Rs 69.64 crore YoY.

National General Industries | The company has sold its steel casting unit situated at Alwar, Rajasthan, together with all tangible assets, in relation to the said unit, on an 'as is where is' basis.

Reliance Power | The company has reported profit at Rs 52.3 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 49.4 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,897.2 crore from Rs 1,669 crore YoY. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL) which is the parent company of Reliance Retail, JioMart and Reliance Market is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments which publishes Moneycontrol.)

Neelamalai Agro Industries | The company approved to buy back 25,350 equity shares at a price of Rs 1,600 per share.

Aster DM Healthcare | Union Investments created a pledge on 3.95 percent stake of the company.

SBI Cards and Payment Services | The company has reported profit at Rs 209.65 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 434.66 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 2,403.2 crore from Rs 2,479.1 crore YoY.

HDFC | Subsidiary HDFC Investments sold 7,960 equity shares of India Asset Recovery Management (IARM), a company situated in Mauritius, representing 19.9 percent of the equity share capital of IARM.

Kirloskar Electric Company | The company has made an application to the concerned labour department to extend the partial lay-off for further period of 60 days to 40 workmen of company's Unit located at Govenahalli (Unit-1) from January 20.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,149.6 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 932.65 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 100.33 crore from Rs 86.73 crore YoY.

Shalimar Paints | Ashish Kumar Bagri resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

IIFL Securities | The company has reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 50.58 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 46.47 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 201.05 crore from Rs 189.56 crore YoY.

Vedanta | The company's mined metal production rose 4 percent to 2.44 lakh tonnes in Q3FY21 against 2.35 lakh tonnes in Q3FY20, integrated metal production increased 7 percent to 2.35 lakh tonnes from 2.19 lakh tonnes YoY.

Zensar Technologies | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 137.9 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 50 lakh in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 934.4 crore from Rs 979.4 crore QoQ.

Biocon Q3 | Consolidated net profit was down 19 percent at Rs 186.6 crore against Rs 230.3 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 7.8 percent at Rs 1,851 crore against Rs 1,716.8 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA was down 10.1 percent at Rs 399.5 crore against Rs 444.2 crore (YoY).

Ajanta Pharma | The company received US FDA nod for anti-epilepsy drug, Lamotrigine.

Mphasis Q3 | Net Profit grew 8.8 percent at Rs 325.5 crore against Rs 299.2 crore (QoQ). Revenue was up 1.6 percent at Rs 2,474.3 crore against Rs 2,435.4 crore (QoQ). EBIT gained 3.2 percent at Rs 404.8 crore against Rs 392.4 crore (QoQ).