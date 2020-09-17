Stocks in the news | HCL Technologies, PNC Infratech, Deepak Nitrite, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), HSIL

Action Construction Equipment, Genus Paper & Boards, GMR Infrastructure, Dhanuka Agritech, Filatex India, Usha Martin, Trident, Sanghvi Forging, Indian Energy Exchange, Elgi Rubber, Sadbhav Engineering are also among the stocks in focus today.
Here is the list of stocks in the news today.
HCL Technologies | Company and Google Cloud expanded partnership to deliver accelerated business intelligence platform. (Image: PTI)
Action Construction Equipment | ICRA assigned a long-term rating of AA- with a stable outlook to Rs 395 crore bank facilities of the company. (Image: ace-cranes.com)
Genus Paper & Boards | Sebi imposed penalty on three erstwhile promoters (including the company) of Genus Prime Infra for certain non-compliances of regulations. (Image: genuspaper.com)
GMR Infrastructure | Promoter entity GMR Enterprises created a pledge on 3.75 crore equity shares of company.
B&A Packaging India | CRISIL upgraded company's long term credit rating to BBB/Stable from BBB-/Stable and short term rating to A3+ from A3.
Dhanuka Agritech | Company approved the proposal of buyback of shares worth up to Rs 100 crore and fixed September 28 as record for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders. (Image: dhanuka.com)
Manaksia Steels | Company acquired 13,25,000 equity shares of Manaksia Limited through market purchase on September 16, raising shareholding from 4.08 percent to 6.10 percent. (Image: manaksiasteels.com)
HSIL | The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 21 to consider the proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares.
Filatex India | Company's representatives will be attending a virtual investors' conference on September 18. (Image: filatex.com)
Usha Martin | Promoter entity Neutral Publishing House increased shareholding in company to 3.57 percent from 3.33 percent. (Image: ushamartin.com)
Trident | Company's representatives will be attending a virtual investors' conference on September 17.
PNC Infratech | CARE reaffirmed long term credit rating of the company at AA-/Stable. (Image: pncinfratech.com)
Deepak Nitrite | CRISIL upgraded long term rating outlook of company for bank loan facilities of Rs 750 crore from 'AA-/Stable' to 'AA-/Positive'. (Image: godeepak.com)
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) | CARE reaffirmed long term rating on credit facilities of company at 'A-' with a stable outlook. (Image: jindalstainless.com)
Sanghvi Forging and Engineering | Company will consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 on September 22.
Indian Energy Exchange | Dalmia Cement (Bharat) bought 70 lakh shares in company at Rs 206.20 per share on the BSE. However, DPVL Ventures LLP was the seller for same shares at same price. (Image: iexindia.com)
Elgi Rubber | Promoter Varadaraj Sudarsan acquired 4,75,345 equity shares in company at Rs 16.68 per share on the NSE. However, P Chandrasekaran sold 4,72,300 shares at same price.
Dhunseri Tea & Industries | Promoter entity Dhunseri Ventures raised stake in company to 5.84 percent from 4.65 percent earlier. (Image: Reuters)
Sadbhav Engineering | Promoter entity Shashin V Patel created pledge on 31,83,333 equity shares (representing 1.85 percent of total paid up equity).
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 08:07 am