Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 4

Among sectors, Nifty Bank fell over 2 percent, while other indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended flat. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Indices broke the 6-day winning momentum and ended lower after volatile trade on June 4. Nifty managed to hold above the 10,000 mark. At close, the Sensex was down 128.84 points or 0.38% at 33,980.70, while Nifty was down 32.40 points or 0.32% at 10,029.10. About 1,287 shares advanced, 1,132 shares declined, and 156 shares remained unchanged. Here are top 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 HDFC Life: CMP: Rs 517.70 | Stock price was up 3 percent after after Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) offloaded 1.28 percent equity stake in its subsidiary. The corporation sold 2.6 crore equity shares (1.28 percent of total paid-up equity of HDFC Life) at Rs 490.22 per share, as per the bulk deal data available on the BSE. The deal was worth Rs 1,274.57 crore, while HDFC Life's market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,01,241.34 crore. 3/11 Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 583.25 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after Reuters reported that Amazon.com is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least $2 billion in Indian mobile operator. The planned investment, if completed, would mean Amazon acquiring a roughly 5% stake based on the current market value of Bharti. 4/11 Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 761.75 | Share price was up over a percent after the company reported better numbers for the quarter ended March 2020. The company's consolidated net profit after JV share and minority interest was up by 45.2 percent to Rs 849.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, against Rs 585.4 crore during the same quarter in FY19. 5/11 Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 137.80 | Share price jumped 8 percent after the steelmaker recorded a 28 percent YoY rise in monthly steel sales volumes with the revival of domestic demand. Morgan Stanley has an overweight call on the stock with a target at Rs 140 per share, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. 6/11 Neogen Chemicals | The share price rose a percent after the company's promoters divested 11.26 lakh shares. Founder Haridas Thakarshi Kanani sold 4,00,002 shares at Rs 473.25 apiece. His wife Beena Kanani offloaded 7,26,002 shares at Rs 473.53 per share on the BSE on June 3. 7/11 Shree Renuka Sugars | CMP: Rs 6 | Stock price gained over 4 percent after the board approved the proposal for raising funds. In a regulatory filing on June 3, the company said its board approved the proposal for raising funds from its holding company Wilmar Sugar Holdings through external commercial borrowings (ECB) to refinance existing debts. 8/11 NIIT | CMP: Rs 90.10 | Stock price was down 2 percent after consolidated net profit went down 97.5 percent at Rs 0.6 crore against Rs 23.1 crore YoY. Consolidated revenue was down 3.7 percent at Rs 211.1 crore against Rs 219.2 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA was down 84.4 percent at Rs 2.1 crore against Rs 13.2 crore YoY. 9/11 Cholamandalam Investment | CMP: Rs 142.95 | The stock price fell over 8 percent after net profit slumped 85.38 percent to Rs 42.66 crore for the quarter ended March 31 against Rs 291.86 crore for the same quarter last year. 10/11 Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 392 | The stock was up 4 percent after the company received orders worth 3.35 lakh euros for supply of over 8,000 wheels in the EU and US markets. The orders will be executed in June and July from its Chennai truck wheel plant, the company said in a regulatory filing. 11/11 Religare Enterprises | CMP: Rs 29.20 | Shares were up nearly 5 percent after the company raised Rs 300 crore by divesting stake in group firm Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd to Kedaara Capital. Consequent to the capital raising, the company said it has retired previous loan and has become completely external debt free. First Published on Jun 4, 2020 04:21 pm