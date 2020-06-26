Promoters increase stake in these 7 small-cap firms; stocks gain over 25% in 3 months

There are eight stocks from the small-cap space where promoters' stake has seen at least 5 percent growth sequentially in the March quarter. Take a look: Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala 1/8 When a promoter increases stake in his/her company, it is seen as a positive development assuming that the promoter is confident of the company's future prospects. There are eight such stocks from the small-cap space where promoters' stake has seen at least 5 percent growth sequentially in the March quarter. Out of these, 7 stocks gained over 25 percent in the last three months. Here are the companies: 2/8 RattanIndia Power | The stock gained 86 percent in the April-June period. Promoters stake as on March 2020 stands at 39.33 percent versus 34.34 percent in December 2019. Growth in promoter holding (QoQ): 14.53% 3/8 NCC | The stock gained 70 percent during the April-June period. Promoter stake as on March 2020 stands at 19.57 percent as compared to 18.11 percent in December 2019. Growth in promoter holding (QoQ): 8.06% 4/8 JBM Auto | The share price gained 67 percent in the April-June period. The promoter stake as on March 2020 was at 67.46 percent as compared to 61.96 percent in December 2019. Growth in promoter holding (QoQ): 8.88% 5/8 Jammu & Kashmir Bank | The share price gained 60 percent in the April-June period. The promoters stake as on March 2020 at 68.18 percent as compared to 59.23 percent in December 2019. Growth in promoter holding (QoQ): 15.11% 6/8 Welspun Enterprises | The share price gained 60 percent in the April-June period. The promoters stake as on March 2020 at 50.33 percent as compared to 47.30 percent in December 2019. Growth in promoter holding (QoQ): 6.41% 7/8 Tata Chemicals | The share price gained 42 percent in the April-June period. The promoters stake as on March 2020 at 34.59 percent as compared to 31.08 percent in December 2019. Growth in promoter holding (QoQ): 11.29% 8/8 HSIL | The share price gained 26 percent in the April-June period. The promoters stake as on March 2020 at 53.91 percent as compared to 49.34 percent in December 2019. Growth in promoter holding (QoQ): 9.26% First Published on Jun 26, 2020 04:53 pm