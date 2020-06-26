App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Promoters increase stake in these 7 small-cap firms; stocks gain over 25% in 3 months

There are eight stocks from the small-cap space where promoters' stake has seen at least 5 percent growth sequentially in the March quarter. Take a look:

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
When a promoter increases stake in his/her company, it is seen as a positive development assuming that the promoter is confident of the company's future prospects. Eight stocks from the small-cap space, promoters have increased stake sequentially in their companies by at least 5 percent in the March quarter. Out of these, 7 stocks gained over 25 percent in the last three months.
1/8

When a promoter increases stake in his/her company, it is seen as a positive development assuming that the promoter is confident of the company's future prospects. There are eight such stocks from the small-cap space where promoters' stake has seen at least 5 percent growth sequentially in the March quarter. Out of these, 7 stocks gained over 25 percent in the last three months. Here are the companies:

Representative image
2/8

RattanIndia Power | The stock gained 86 percent in the April-June period. Promoters stake as on March 2020 stands at 39.33 percent versus 34.34 percent in December 2019. Growth in promoter holding (QoQ): 14.53%

Representative image
3/8

NCC | The stock gained 70 percent during the April-June period. Promoter stake as on March 2020 stands at 19.57 percent as compared to 18.11 percent in December 2019. Growth in promoter holding (QoQ): 8.06%

JBM Auto | The share price gained 67 percent in the April-June period. The promoters stake as on March 2020 at 67.46 percent as compared to 61.96 percent in December 2019.
4/8

JBM Auto | The share price gained 67 percent in the April-June period. The promoter stake as on March 2020 was at 67.46 percent as compared to 61.96 percent in December 2019. Growth in promoter holding (QoQ): 8.88%

Jammu & Kashmir Bank | The share price gained 60 percent in the April-June period. The promoters stake as on March 2020 at 68.18 percent as compared to 59.23 percent in December 2019.
5/8

Jammu & Kashmir Bank | The share price gained 60 percent in the April-June period. The promoters stake as on March 2020 at 68.18 percent as compared to 59.23 percent in December 2019. Growth in promoter holding (QoQ): 15.11%

Welspun Enterprises | The share price gained 60 percent in the April-June period. The promoters stake as on March 2020 at 50.33 percent as compared to 47.30 percent in December 2019.
6/8

Welspun Enterprises | The share price gained 60 percent in the April-June period. The promoters stake as on March 2020 at 50.33 percent as compared to 47.30 percent in December 2019. Growth in promoter holding (QoQ): 6.41%

Tata Chemicals | The share price gained 42 percent in the April-June period. The promoters stake as on March 2020 at  34.59 percent as compared to 31.08 percent in December 2019.
7/8

Tata Chemicals | The share price gained 42 percent in the April-June period. The promoters stake as on March 2020 at  34.59 percent as compared to 31.08 percent in December 2019. Growth in promoter holding (QoQ): 11.29%

HSIL | The share price gained 26 percent in the April-June period. The promoters stake as on March 2020 at 53.91 percent as compared to 49.34 percent in December 2019.
8/8

HSIL | The share price gained 26 percent in the April-June period. The promoters stake as on March 2020 at 53.91 percent as compared to 49.34 percent in December 2019. Growth in promoter holding (QoQ): 9.26%

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

COVID-19 impact | Government says international flights suspended until July 15: may allow in select routes

COVID-19 impact | Government says international flights suspended until July 15: may allow in select routes

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.