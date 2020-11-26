Operating profit of these 7 companies grew at least 15% in FY20; FIIs, MFs also bet on them

Operating profit is the amount realized from a business's ongoing operations. It serves as a highly accurate indicator of a firm's potential profitability because it excludes all extra factors. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are 7 companies from the BSE universe that have given at least 15 percent operating profit growth in FY20 compared to the previous fiscal year (FY19). We considered only companies where FIIs and MFs, both, increased stake in the first two quarters of FY21. Interestingly, in FY21 so far, all of them have been trading in the green and have gained between 20 percent and 190 percent. (Data Source: ACE Equity)