Operating profit of these 7 companies grew at least 15% in FY20; FIIs, MFs also bet on them

In FY21 so far, all of them have been trading in the green and have gained between 20 percent and 190 percent Ritesh Presswala Operating profit is the amount realized from a business's ongoing operations. It serves as a highly accurate indicator of a firm's potential profitability because it excludes all extra factors. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are 7 companies from the BSE universe that have given at least 15 percent operating profit growth in FY20 compared to the previous fiscal year (FY19). We considered only companies where FIIs and MFs, both, increased stake in the first two quarters of FY21. Interestingly, in FY21 so far, all of them have been trading in the green and have gained between 20 percent and 190 percent. (Data Source: ACE Equity) Bayer CropScience | The company's FY20 operating profit grew 50.94 percent to Rs 725.70 crore. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 55 percent to Rs 5347.10 as on November 24, 2020. Institutional stake for March, June, and September quarters. FIIs holding: 2.17%, 2.34%, and 2.79%, respectively. MF holding: 9.81%, 9.96%, and 10.05% respectively. Bharat Rasayan | The company's FY20 operating profit grew 22.66 percent to Rs 229.97 crore. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 81 percent to Rs 9438.85 as on November 24, 2020. Institutional stake for March, June, and September quarters. FIIs holding: 0.21%, 0.22%, and 0.30%, respectively. MF holding: 0.19%, 0.26%, and 0.59% respectively. Granules India | The company's FY20 operating profit grew 36.79 percent to Rs 525.32 crore. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 192 percent to Rs 418.70 as on November 24, 2020. Institutional stake for March, June, and September quarters. FIIs holding: 21.70%, 22.95%, and 26.31%, respectively. MF holding: 0.01%, 0.10%, and 0.14% respectively. Indiamart Intermesh | The company's FY20 operating profit grew 888.97 percent to Rs 168.90 crore. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 149 percent to Rs 4816.45 as on November 24, 2020. Institutional stake for March, June, and September quarters. FIIs holding: 12.24 %, 15.15 %, and 21.67 %, respectively. MF holding: 2.44 %, 3.15 %, and 4.33 % respectively. Metropolis Healthcare | The company's FY20 operating profit grew 16.27 percent to Rs 237.13 crore. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 78 percent to Rs 2290.95 as on November 24, 2020. Institutional stake for March, June, and September quarters. FIIs holding: 16.14%, 25.31%, and 25.44%, respectively. MF holding: 6.01%, 12.08%, and 13.80% respectively. Procter & Gamble Health | The company's FY20 operating profit grew 49.58 percent to Rs 314.34 crore. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 74 percent to Rs 6339.50 as on November 24, 2020. Institutional stake for March, June, and September quarters. FIIs holding: 4.62%, 4.76%, and 5.29%, respectively. MF holding: 4.21%, 4.70%, and 6.10% respectively. Relaxo Footwears | The company's FY20 operating profit grew 26.09 percent to Rs 411.53 crore. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 21 percent to Rs 722.55 as on November 24, 2020. Institutional stake for March, June, and September quarters. FIIs holding: 2.95%, 3.28%, and 3.39%, respectively. MF holding: 6.40%, 6.65%, and 6.96% respectively. First Published on Nov 26, 2020 11:22 am