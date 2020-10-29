Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 29

Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 935.20 | The stock was down over 4 percent after the company reported consolidated profit at Rs 5,520.3 crore in Q2FY21, a jump of 118 percent compared to the year-ago period due to the divestment of electrical and automation business to Schneider Electric, France. Profit before exceptional item stood at Rs 1,410.3 crore for the quarter, falling 44.7 percent compared to Rs 2,551.67 crore in same period last year. It recorded consolidated gross revenues of Rs 31,035 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, declining 12 percent YoY due to the lingering impact of the pandemic during the quarter under review.