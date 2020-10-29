Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 29

Except IT and energy, all other sectoral indices ended lower led by FMCG, pharma, metal and auto. BSE Smallcap index shed 0.5 percent. Sandip Das Benchmark indices continued the sell-off for the second straight day on October 29 with Nifty ending October F&O series below 11,700 on the back of weak global cues. At close, Sensex was down 172.61 points, or 0.43%, at 39,749.85, and Nifty was down 58.80 points, or 0.50%, at 11,670.80. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 7,101.05 | The stock was down a percent after the company reported a one percent year-on-year growth in Q2 FY21 standalone profit on October 29. However, a 16 percent volume growth pushed revenue 10 percent higher on a year-on-year basis (YoY). Standalone profit increased to Rs 1,371.6 crore in the quarter ended September 2020, against Rs 1,358.6 crore in the same period last year. In Q1 FY21, the company had posted a loss of Rs 249.4 crore. Revenue during the quarter jumped 10.4 percent to Rs 18,744.5 crore compared to the year-ago period. BPCL | CMP: Rs 342.05 | The stock price shed a percent after the company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 2,247.75 crore for Q2 FY21, up from Rs 2,076.17 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and Rs 1,708.45 crore year-on-year (YoY). Standalone revenue for the said quarter stood at Rs 65,912.49 crore, up from Rs 50,616.92 crore QoQ but down from Rs 75,056.63 crore YoY. Standalone EBITDA came at Rs 3,851.1 crore against Rs 3,915.8 crore QoQ. EBITDA margin came at 7.7 percent against 10.1 percent QoQ. Pidilite Industries | CMP: Rs 1,596.25 | The stock jumped over 5 percent after the company acquired Indian subsidiary of Huntsman Group. The company board approved a definitive agreement with Huntsman Group (USA) for acquiring 100 percent stake in one of their subsidiaries in India namely, Huntsman Advanced Materials Solutions Private Limited (HAMSPL), as per the release. Ajanta Pharma | CMP: Rs 1,640.60 | The share price gained 3 percent after the company mulls buyback of equity shares. At the Board meeting, the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company including matters related /incidental thereto and any other matter as the Board of Directors of the Company may decide during the course of the meeting. Havells India | CMP: Rs 720.20 | The share price ended in the red after the company's Q2 net profit jumped 81.8 percent YoY at Rs 326 crore against Rs 179.3 crore. Revenue was up 10.2 percent at Rs 2,459.5 crore against Rs 2,232.65 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 79.2 percent at Rs 421.9 crore against Rs 235.5 crore and margin was up at 17.1 percent against 10.55 percent. Johnson Controls-Hitachi | CMP: Rs 2,125 |The stock was down over 3 percent after the company reported net loss at Rs 19 crore against loss of Rs 0.6 crore (YoY). Revenue was down 17.7 percent at Rs 310 crore against Rs 376.6 crore (YoY). EBITDA loss was at Rs 5.1 crore against EBITDA profit of Rs 2 crore (YoY). Bank of Baroda | CMP: Rs 42.75 | The stock price was up over a percent after the bank posted Q2 net profit at Rs 1,678.6 crore against Rs 736.7 crore. Net interest income (NII) was up 6.9 percent at Rs 7,507.5 crore against Rs 7,024.8 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 935.20 | The stock was down over 4 percent after the company reported consolidated profit at Rs 5,520.3 crore in Q2FY21, a jump of 118 percent compared to the year-ago period due to the divestment of electrical and automation business to Schneider Electric, France. Profit before exceptional item stood at Rs 1,410.3 crore for the quarter, falling 44.7 percent compared to Rs 2,551.67 crore in same period last year. It recorded consolidated gross revenues of Rs 31,035 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, declining 12 percent YoY due to the lingering impact of the pandemic during the quarter under review. Can Fin Homes | CMP: Rs 463.70 | The share price was up 3 percent after net profit of the company jumped 31.55 percent to Rs 128.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 97.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019. Sales of the company was up 4.98 percent to Rs 525.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 500.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019. PI Industries | CMP: Rs 2,161 | The stock added 2 percent after net profit of the company jumped 76.62 percent to Rs 217.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 123.20 crore during the quarter ended September 2019. Sales of PI Industries was up 27.58 percent to Rs 1157.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 907.40 crore during the quarter ended September 2019. First Published on Oct 29, 2020 04:37 pm