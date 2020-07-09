Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 9

Except FMCG, other sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap ended with marginal gains. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Markets were back in the green on July 9, with the Nifty finishing above the 10,800, supported by metal and financial stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 408.68 points or 1.12% at 36,737.69 and the Nifty was up 107.70 points or 1.01% at 10813.50. About 1,415 shares advanced, 1,246 declined and 146 shares remained unchanged. 2/11 Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 26.70 | The stock jumped over 2 percent after the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) said it will invest Rs 1,760 crore in the private lender. SBI told the exchanges on July 8 that it will invest up to Rs 1,760 crore in Yes Bank's follow-on public offer (FPO). The bank has filed a red herring prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies in Mumbai for an FPO up to Rs 15,000 crore by way of a fresh issue of equity shares, including an employee reservation portion of up to Rs 200 crore. Tilden Park and LIC have received the RBI nod to invest 9.9 percent in the bank. 3/11 Tejas Networks | CMP: Rs 51.80 | The share price spiked 5 percent after Kedia Securities, owned by investor and trader Vijay Kishanlal Kedia, acquired a 0.81 percent stake in the company for Rs 3.7 crore through open market transactions. It bought 7,53,925 equity shares in Tejas at Rs 49.13 per share, bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed. 4/11 Escorts | CMP: Rs 1,131.95 | The share gained over 4 percent, buoyed by the rural economy, which, as a sector, has largely remained unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The farm equipment and engineering major reported a 21.1 percent increase in tractor sales at 10,851 units in June. The company had sold 8,960 units in the same month last year. Brokerages and experts believe that the tractor segment will see better sales in the coming months too. 5/11 BASF | CMP: Rs 1,219 | The stock shed 2 percent after the company received a tax-demand notice. The company has received a demand notice for the further period ie 2015-2016 from Commercial Tax Department, Karnataka aggregating to Rs 46.01 crore (including interest and penalty) by treating the stock transfers of its Mangalore plant as interstate sales to dealers. 6/11 Bharat Heavy Electricals | CMP: Rs 42.10 | The stock gained 2 percent after the company successfully commissioned a 1.7 MW Solar PV Plant at Bina in Madhya Pradesh for the Indian Railways. The plant will directly feed power to traction systems of the railways. 7/11 Karur Vysya Bank | CMP: Rs 35.50 | The stock added 2 percent after it entered into an arrangement with Tata Motors to fund buyers of Tata passenger vehicles. Both existing and new customers will be eligible to avail loans from KVB. The bank seeks to leverage the vast new car retail network of Tata Motors across India. KVB has a branch network of 779 across 22 states & UTs. 8/11 Strides Pharma Science | CMP: Rs 420.95 | The stock gained over 2 percent after step‐down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore received approval for Butalbital, Acetaminophen, Caffeine, and Codeine Phosphate Capsules, 50 mg/325 mg/40 mg/30 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration. 9/11 Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 815.20 | The stock added almost 2 percent, hitting a 52-week high on July 9, after the company received the FDA nod for blood pressure drug, Verapamil Hydrochloride. 10/11 GAIL India | CMP: Rs 105.55 | The share jumped over 2 percent after Life Insurance Corporation of India purchased an additional 2 percent stake in the state-run firm. It bought 203.71 million shares or 2.014 percent stake of GAIL India via open market purchases between February 13, 2019 and July 7, 2020. 11/11 CG Power and Industrial Solutions | CMP: Rs 9.75 | The stock fell almost 5 percent after Yes Bank sold 16.65 million shares, constituting 2.66 percent of the paid-up share capital, of the company in multiple tranches over the past few days, the lender said in a filing to stock exchanges. First Published on Jul 9, 2020 04:25 pm