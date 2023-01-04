Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 4

Benchmark indices ended lower on January 4 amid selling across the sectors. At close, the Sensex was down 636.75 points or 1.04% at 60,657.45, and the Nifty was down 189.50 points or 1.04% at 18,043.

Avenue Supermarts | CMP: Rs 3,931 | The stock ended lower by over 3 percent on January 4. The company's October-December (Q3) quarter business update failed to meet analyst expectations. The hypermarket chain operator reported standalone revenue from operations at Rs 11,304.58 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, increasing 25 percent from Rs 9,065 crore in the same period last year.

IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 1,220.95 | The stock ended in the red despite global research firm CLSA upgrading IndusInd Bank to buy from outperform and has raised the target to Rs 1,500 per share. Jefferies has a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 1,600 per share. "Q3 update shows loan growth of 19 percent YoY and 5 percent QoQ. The uptick in retail loan growth also makes better margins while deposit growth was slower at 14 percent YoY and 3 percent QoQ. Valuations of the bank are attractive at the current level," it said.

Radiant Cash Management | CMP: Rs 104.70 | The stock ended higher by over 5 percent against the open price and over 11 percent against the issue price. The issue was subscribed just 53 percent during December 23-27, but the IPO sailed through after the company significantly reduced its offer-for-sale component. The total offer size was reduced to Rs 250.76 crore, comprising fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 51.27 crore and an OFS of Rs 199.5 crore. Earlier, the IPO size was Rs 388 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of Rs 60 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 328 crore by promoter and investor.

Vedanta | CMP: Rs 308.25 | The stock price shed over 3 percent after alumina production at the Lanjigarh refinery of Vedanta for the quarter ended December FY23 fell by 6 percent YoY to 443kt due to maintenance activities in calciners, while zinc international production increased by 32 percent YoY to 70kt with continued ramp-up at Gamsberg, and total saleable steel production at 306kt was lower by 13 percent YoY due to maintenance activities in a blast furnace in Q3FY23. Its overall power sales increased by 5 percent YoY to 3,616 million units.

Allcargo Logistics | CMP: Rs 406.50 | The scrip ended in the green after the company's wholly-owned step-down subsidiary viz, AGL N.V. entered into a share purchase agreement with Atlas Global Trading F.Z.C. (UAE) to acquire 100% stake in Asiapac Equity Investment Ltd (Hong Kong).

Gland Pharma | CMP: Rs 1,588 | The share price ended in the green after the firm informed that following the pre-market Inspection covering the US FDA’s Quality System/Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations for Medical Devices at the company’s Dundigal Facility at Hyderabad from August 22, 2022, to August 25, 2022; the Company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the Office of Product Evaluation and Quality Center for Devices and Radiological Health, US FDA indicating closure of the inspection.

Satin Creditcare | CMP: Rs 161.60 | The stock shed a percent on January 4. Satin Creditcare Network's board of directors will meet on January 6 to consider raising funds through the private placement of non-convertible debentures.

RPP Infra Projects | CMP: Rs 43.25 | The scrip jumped over 3 percent after RPP Infra Projects Limited - M/s. RPPInfrastructures (JV) received a letter of acceptance for a new project viz," Ground Water Based Mini Piped Water Supply Scheme (Maximum 100 Household) from 295 Nos. villages within 08 Nos. Blocks namely Balurghat, Hili, Kumarganj, Tapan, Gangarampur, Kushmandi, Banshihari & Harirampur in the district of Dakshin Dinajpur under Balurghat Division at a contract price of Rs 104.55 crore, the firm said in an exchange filing.

Ramco Systems | CMP: Rs 252 | The stock ended in the red amid weak market conditions. Ramco Systems announced it will provide its next-gen Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to Addison & Co., Ltd., strengthening its 25-year association with India’s leading manufacturer and exporter of metal cutting tools.