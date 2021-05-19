Buzzing Stocks: Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and others that will be in focus today

Results on May 19: Indian Oil Corporation, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Angel Fibers, Clariant Chemicals, Endurance Technologies, Gravita India, Heritage Foods, Indo Rama Synthetics, Ineos Styrolution India, JK Tyre & Industries, Kaya, Mangal Credit and Fincorp, Man Infraconstruction, MAS Financial Services, Morarjee Textiles, Niyogin Fintech, Prism Johnson, Rane Engine Valve, Redex Protech, RS Software India, SML Isuzu, Shriram Asset Management, Tanla Platforms, TCI Express, TD Power Systems, and Zuari Agro Chemicals.

Tata Motors: The company posted consolidated loss of Rs 7,605 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 88,627.9 crore from Rs 62,492.96 crore YoY.

Axis Bank: The Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) to sell up to 3.6 crore equity shares of Axis Bank, via offer for sale, on May 19 and May 20, with an option to additionally sell 2,20,78,568 equity shares. The floor price for the offer is fixed at Rs 680 per share.

Torrent Pharma: The company posted higher profit at Rs 324 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 314 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 1,937 crore from Rs 1,946 crore YoY.

Chalet Hotels: The company reported loss of Rs 25.96 crore in Q4FY21 against profit at Rs 42.77 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 97.82 crore from Rs 228.1 crore YoY. The company announced discontinued operations at its Sahar Mumbai Retail Mall and repurposing of same as a commercial office space and consequently termination of the management agreement with Inorbit Malls (India) in respect of the same. The company will raise long-term funds of Rs 600 crore by way of non-convertible debentures, term loans or through any other debt instrument in one or more tranches.

Minda Corporation: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 12.92 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 299.78 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 794.09 crore from Rs 536.37 crore YoY.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 14.33 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 138.07 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 813.75 crore from Rs 775.80 crore YoY.

JSW Energy: Subsidiary JSW Hydro Energy raised $707 million by allotment of US dollar-denominated senior secured notes.

Sun Pharma: Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 4,83,66,975 equity shares (2.016% of paid up equity) in Sun Pharma, increasing shareholding to 7.026% from 5.010% earlier.

Laxmi Organic Industries: Laxmi Organic will set up a wholly-owned subsidiary company in United States.

The Anup Engineering: HDFC Asset Management Company reduced the shareholding in the company by 2.46% on May 14, to 4.93% from 7.39% earlier.

Brigade Enterprises: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 39.57 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 2.68 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 791.24 crore from Rs 635.92 crore YoY.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank reported higher profit at Rs 136 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 73 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 368 crore from Rs 467 crore YoY.