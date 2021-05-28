Buzzing Stocks: Infosys, M&M, Sun Pharma and others that will be in focus today

Results on May 28: Mahindra & Mahindra, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indian Bank, Ipca Laboratories, 3M India, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Action Construction Equipment, Ador Multiproducts, Ador Welding, Arvind SmartSpaces, Aurionpro Solutions, Bengal & Assam Company, Camlin Fine Sciences, Confidence Petroleum India, Dilip Buildcon, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Prataap Snacks, Force Motors, Genus Power Infrastructures, GMM Pfaudler, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Heidelbergcement India, ITD Cementation India, Jagran Prakashan, Jindal Poly Films, Max Healthcare Institute, Munoth Financial Services, Navkar Corporation, Nazara Technologies, NCC, NESCO, OnMobile Global, Shree Rama Newsprint, REC, Reliance Infrastructure, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Sumitomo Chemical India, Ujjivan Financial Services, V-Mart Retail, and Zuari Agro Chemicals.

Infosys: The company's co-founder S D Shibulal on May 27 picked shares worth Rs 100 crore of the firm through an open market transaction. Shibulal purchased more than 7.22 lakh scrips at an average price of Rs 1,384 per share, BSE block deal data showed.

Eicher Motors: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 526.14 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 304.28 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 2,940.33 crore from Rs 2,208.18 crore YoY.

Sun Pharma: The company reported higher profit at Rs 894.1 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 399.8 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 8,523 crore from Rs 8,184.9 crore YoY.

Tata Consultancy Services: The company completed acquisition of GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia on May 26.

Navneet Education: The company will spend up to Rs 50 crore on share buyback and buy back shares at a price of up to Rs 100 per share.

Hester Biosciences: The company will invest Rs 40 crore for COVAXIN project and provide infra for manufacturing COVAXIN drug substance.

Metropolis Healthcare: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 61.3 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 15.5 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 291.7 crore from Rs 207 crore YoY.

HEG: The company reported loss at Rs 16.08 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 376.96 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 380.48 crore from Rs 374.44 crore YoY.

NOCIL: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 37.33 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 21.87 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 321.99 crore from Rs 212.66 crore YoY.

GRM Overseas: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 18.53 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 21.48 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 296.19 crore from Rs 207.21 crore YoY.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: The company has received work order from Indian Ports Dredging Private Limited, for 'reuse of dredged material for land filling arising out of dredging by grab dredger 'River Pearl 2' at Kolkata Port for a period of one year. The additional compensation over and above the per day hire and per hour of operation will be Rs 18,000 per barge load of 1500 MT.

Solar Industries India: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 95.04 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 53.18 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 791.39 crore from Rs 547.48 crore YoY.

Gujarat Industries Power Company: The company reported lower profit at Rs 43.53 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 61.92 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 332.34 crore from Rs 342.5 crore YoY.

Jubilant Pharmova: India Ratings and Research has upgraded Long Term Issuer Rating to 'AA+' from 'AA' while resolving the Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) and has simultaneously withdrawn it. The outlook is stable.