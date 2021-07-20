MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: HCL Tech, Clean Science, GR Infraprojects and other stocks in news today

Stocks In News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
July 20, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST
Results on July 20 | Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Arihant Superstructures, CRISIL, DCM Shriram, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Securities, India Tourism Development Corporation, JSW Ispat Special Products, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kohinoor Foods, Mangalam Organics, Moschip Technologies, Network18 Media & Investments, Newgen Software Technologies, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Rane (Madras), Shyam Metalics and Energy, Syngene International, and TV18 Broadcast will release quarterly earnings on July 20.
HCL Technologies | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 3,214 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 2,962 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 20,068 crore from Rs 19,642 crore QoQ. The company maintained FY22 constant currency revenue growth guidance of double digits and EBIT margin guidance of 19-21 percent.
ACC | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 533.8 crore in Q2CY21 against Rs 268 crore in Q2CY20, revenue jumped to Rs 3,884.8 crore from Rs 2,600.8 crore YoY.
Clean Science & Technology | Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund - The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment Fund acquired 10 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,715.33 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
GR Infraprojects | The Nomura Trust and Banking Co Ltd as The Trustee of Nomura India stock Mother Fund bought 5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,714.6 per share on thet NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Mittal Life Style | Choice Equity Broking sold 1,39,661 equity shares in the company at Rs 12.1 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries | Basavaraj Channappa Mahashetti sold 1.96 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 142.01 per share, whereas TCG Funds Fund 1 acquired 2,32,300 equity shares in the company at Rs 142 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Just Dial | Tree Line Asia Master Fund (Singapore) Ptd Limited sold 8,85,692 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,041.15 per share on the NSE, and 9,01,387 equity shares at Rs 1,025.06 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed. However, Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 9 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,022.13 per share on the BSE.
Astron Paper & Board Mill | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 1.84 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 1.83 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 112.45 crore from Rs 67.27 crore YoY.
Allsec Technologies | The company reported loss at Rs 7.97 crore in Q1FY22 against profit at Rs 6.03 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 71.49 crore from Rs 63.92 crore YoY.
Zen Technologies | The company secured export order of Rs 120 crore.
Laurus Labs | Amansa Holdings Pvt Ltd & Amansa Investments Ltd sold 0.63 percent stake in company via open market transaction on July 15, reducing shareholding to 3.84 percent from 4.46 percent.
Jindal Stainless | Tata Steel Mining and Jindal Stainless signed MoU for a unique partnership for mining of common boundary in Sukinda, Odisha.
Krypton Industries | The company received tender order of 6,000 wheel chairs amounting to Rs 3,29,49,000 from Artificial Limbs Manufacturing corporation of India.
Nippon Life India Asset Management | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 181.54 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 156.30 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 302.27 crore from Rs 233.12 crore YoY.
