Buzzing Stocks | BPCL, Bharat Forge, Power Grid, Max Healthcare Institute, AU Small Finance Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks

Bharat Petroleum Corporation | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund through ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund acquired 1,38,84,962 equity shares in the company at Rs 438.1 per share on the NSE. However, BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares sold 12,60,33,090 equity shares at Rs 438.41 per share. (Image: Reuters)

Infibeam Avenues | Ravi Omprakash Agrawal sold 33,75,648 equity shares in the company at Rs 94.36 per share on the NSE.

Jain Irrigation Systems | KBC Eco Fund sold 36,38,154 equity shares in the company at Rs 26.17 per share on the NSE.

Tourism Finance Corporation | Triumph Global India acquired 4.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 66.57 per share on the NSE.

Max Healthcare Institute | The company closed its QIP issue and finalised issue price at Rs 195.40 per share.

AU Small Finance Bank | The bank launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on March 9 and fixed the floor price at Rs 1,181.06 per share.

Indus Towers | Commercial papers issued on February 1, 2021, have been paid by the company on March 8, 2021 i.e. the maturity date.

Jubilant FoodWorks | Wholly-owned subsidiary, Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands BV, has successfully completed the acquisition of 100 percent of Fides Food Systems Coöperatief U.A., Netherlands which holds 32.81 percent equity shares in DP Eurasia N.V. Consequently, the company stands fully released from the guarantee issued by it in connection with the investment obligations of Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V.

Puravankara | Puravankara re-entered in Mumbai with the launch of its first ultra-luxury project, 'Purva Clermont'. This venture will mark its foray into the ultra-luxury category under the WorldHome Collection in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The company has invested almost Rs 450 crore with an expected topline revenue of Rs 800 crore. The development will see four towers with a total of 233 residential unit and one tower of 79 commercial units.

Bharat Forge | The company has made further investment of Rs 4 crore in its associate company - Aeron Systems by way of purchasing 39,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 1,015.64 in accordance with the terms of Shareholders Agreement with Aeron and its founders. Consequently, the company's stake in Aeron has been increased from 26 percent to 36 percent (fully diluted).

Godrej Properties | The company launched its QIP issue on March 9 and fixed floor price at Rs 1,513.39 per share.

Power Grid Corporation of India and REC | Power Grid Corporation, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff-based competitive bidding, acquired Ramgarh New Transmission (RNTL), the project SPV to establish Transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under phase II - Part A, on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis from the bid process coordinator - REC Power Distribution Company. The Transmission system comprises establishment of a new 400/220kV substation, 400kV DIC transmission lines and associated Substation extension works in Rajasthan. The transmission system is an Inter State Transmission System Project and is to be completed in 18 months.