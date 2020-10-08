Brokerages pick 11 stocks for a 6-60% return; do you own any?

Marico | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 369 | Target: Rs 440 | Upside: 19 percent. Company's resilient product portfolio has seen an uptick across categories as consumer sentiment improved across the country. Growth in Parachute amid the current environment is highly encouraging. The foods and edible oils portfolio is likely to continue its growth momentum with higher consumer focus on health, hygiene and immunity boosting products. Riding this tailwind, the company is also launching new products in these categories, the success of which will be critical for medium-term growth. Outlook for the international business is getting better. Furthermore, while material costs may see mild inflation, the company is well placed to offset it through higher growth and cost optimization.