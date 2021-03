On March 3, the benchmark index Sensex ended on a positive note for the third straight day and recovered last week's losses. Sensex regained 51,000 and Nifty closed above 15,200 led by the metal stocks yesterday. At close, the Sensex was up 1,147.76 points or 2.28 percent at 51,444.65, and the Nifty was up 326.50 points or 2.19 percent at 15,245.60. Sensex fell about 4 percent, or 1939 points, in a single day on February 26. During this bounceback, five stocks from the BSE 500 index were in an upward trend consistently from March 1-3. These stocks have also seen an increase in volume and delivery volume in the last three trading sessions. If the stock’s price and delivery volumes increase for more than three consecutive days, it indicates bullishness in the counter as higher volumes show investor interest in it. In last 3 days, stocks like Adani Power, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company and Grindwell Norton have gained over 10 percent (Data Source: ACE Equity)