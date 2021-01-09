MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessReal Estate

Here’s a look at properties Bollywood celebrities bought, sold, and rented out in 2020

In August 2020, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series fame bought a Rs 167.5 crore villa based in Vasanta Theosophical Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, Juhu.

Moneycontrol News
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor bought a property worth Rs 39 crore at Juhu in Mumbai in December 2020 on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of a building called Araya Building. The Dhadak actor took a home loan of Rs 23 crore and paid a stamp duty of Rs 78 lakh to buy the house. (Image: AFP)
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor bought a property worth Rs 39 crore at Juhu in Mumbai in December 2020 on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of a building called Araya Building. The Dhadak actor took a home loan of Rs 23 crore and paid a stamp duty of Rs 78 lakh to buy the house. (Image: AFP)
In November 2020, actor Alia Bhatt had bought a 2,460 sq ft apartment located on the fifth floor in Bandra’s Pali Hill Vastu building for Rs 32 crore. Interestingly, the unit is located in the same complex where her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has a house on the seventh floor. (Image: Reuters)
In November 2020, actor Alia Bhatt had bought a 2,460 sq ft apartment located on the fifth floor in Bandra’s Pali Hill Vastu building for Rs 32 crore. Interestingly, the unit is located in the same complex where her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has a house on the seventh floor. (Image: Reuters)
In October 2020, actor Hrithik Roshan bought two sea-facing apartments, spread across three floors, worth Rs 100 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu-Versova Link Road. It has a private elevator and 10 parking slots. The apartments are on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors and have a combined area of around 38,000 sq ft. (Image: Reuters)
In October 2020, actor Hrithik Roshan bought two sea-facing apartments, spread across three floors, worth Rs 100 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu-Versova Link Road. It has a private elevator and 10 parking slots. The apartments are on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors and have a combined area of around 38,000 sq ft. (Image: Reuters)
In August 2020, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series fame bought a Rs 167.5 crore villa based in Vasanta Theosophical Cooperative Housing Society Limited, Juhu. The unit is spread across 6710 sq ft. He paid a stamp duty of Rs 8.37 crore to register the property. (Image: AFP)
In August 2020, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series fame bought a Rs 167.5 crore villa based in Vasanta Theosophical Cooperative Housing Society Limited, Juhu. The unit is spread across 6710 sq ft. He paid a stamp duty of Rs 8.37 crore to register the property. (Image: AFP)
Actor, producer and dancer Arshad Warsi bought a luxurious, Portuguese villa in Goa. According to the news reports, Warsi bought the house during the lockdown. The house is a heritage property built in 1875. (Image: AFP)
Actor, producer and dancer Arshad Warsi bought a luxurious, Portuguese villa in Goa. According to the news reports, Warsi bought the house during the lockdown. The house is a heritage property built in 1875. (Image: AFP)
Actor Vikrant Massey who has starred in web films such as Cargo, Ginny Weds Sunny and Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare and his fiancée Sheetal Thakur purchased a house during Diwali in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
Actor Vikrant Massey who has starred in web films such as Cargo, Ginny Weds Sunny and Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare and his fiancée Sheetal Thakur purchased a house during Diwali in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
Film maker and screenwriter R Balki, bought two flats worth Rs 24 crore in Bandra in March 2020 spread across 2400 sq ft each. The per sq rate of the unit was close to Rs 1 lakh per sq ft. The units are located in Writers Residences project in Almeida Park, which is a posh location in Mumbai. The entire building is owned by promoters PN Writer and Company Private Limited who have sold only these two apartments. (Image: AFP)
Film maker and screenwriter R Balki, bought two flats worth Rs 24 crore in Bandra in March 2020 spread across 2400 sq ft each. The per sq rate of the unit was close to Rs 1 lakh per sq ft. The units are located in Writers Residences project in Almeida Park, which is a posh location in Mumbai. The entire building is owned by promoters PN Writer and Company Private Limited who have sold only these two apartments. (Image: AFP)
September 2020, actor Parineeti Chopra sold her two flats in Quantum Building, Union Park, Bandra reportedly for Rs 13.50 crore. The flat is spread across an area of 1725 sq ft and located on the sixth floor of the building. She had reportedly acquired the flats in 2014. (Image: Reuters)
September 2020, actor Parineeti Chopra sold her two flats in Quantum Building, Union Park, Bandra reportedly for Rs 13.50 crore. The flat is spread across an area of 1725 sq ft and located on the sixth floor of the building. She had reportedly acquired the flats in 2014. (Image: Reuters)
In July 2020, actor Ranbir Kapoor put his Bandra flat on rent for a whopping Rs 7.94 lakh. The deposit alone for the unit was reportedly Rs 25.50 lakh. He had bought the fifth floor unit in 2016 for Rs 35 crore that had worked out to be Rs 1.42 lakh per sq ft. (Image: Reuters)
In July 2020, actor Ranbir Kapoor put his Bandra flat on rent for a whopping Rs 7.94 lakh. The deposit alone for the unit was reportedly Rs 25.50 lakh. He had bought the fifth floor unit in 2016 for Rs 35 crore that had worked out to be Rs 1.42 lakh per sq ft. (Image: Reuters)
Actor, singer and television host Ayushman Khurana, who first appeared in MTV Shows, India Got Talent and starred in films such as Bewakoofiyan and won the national film award for best actor for the film Uri: The Surgical Strike, bought a house in Panchkula near Chandigarh for Rs 9 crore in July 2020 during the lockdown along with his brother Aparshakti Khurana. (Image: AFP)
Actor, singer and television host Ayushman Khurana, who first appeared in MTV Shows, India Got Talent and starred in films such as Bewakoofiyan and won the national film award for best actor for the film Uri: The Surgical Strike, bought a house in Panchkula near Chandigarh for Rs 9 crore in July 2020 during the lockdown along with his brother Aparshakti Khurana. (Image: AFP)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Alia Bhatt #Arshad Warsi #Ayushman Khurana #Bhushan Kumar #Business #Hrithik Roshan #Janhvi Kapoor #Parineeti Chopra #R Balki #Ranbir Kapoor #Real Estate #Slideshow #Vikrant Massey
first published: Jan 9, 2021 09:09 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | States conduct second dry run for vaccinations; Pfizer vaccine appears effective against new COVID-19 variants, says study

Coronavirus Essential | States conduct second dry run for vaccinations; Pfizer vaccine appears effective against new COVID-19 variants, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.