Here’s a look at properties Bollywood celebrities bought, sold, and rented out in 2020

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor bought a property worth Rs 39 crore at Juhu in Mumbai in December 2020 on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of a building called Araya Building. The Dhadak actor took a home loan of Rs 23 crore and paid a stamp duty of Rs 78 lakh to buy the house. (Image: AFP)

In November 2020, actor Alia Bhatt had bought a 2,460 sq ft apartment located on the fifth floor in Bandra’s Pali Hill Vastu building for Rs 32 crore. Interestingly, the unit is located in the same complex where her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has a house on the seventh floor. (Image: Reuters)

In October 2020, actor Hrithik Roshan bought two sea-facing apartments, spread across three floors, worth Rs 100 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu-Versova Link Road. It has a private elevator and 10 parking slots. The apartments are on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors and have a combined area of around 38,000 sq ft. (Image: Reuters)

In August 2020, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series fame bought a Rs 167.5 crore villa based in Vasanta Theosophical Cooperative Housing Society Limited, Juhu. The unit is spread across 6710 sq ft. He paid a stamp duty of Rs 8.37 crore to register the property. (Image: AFP)

Actor, producer and dancer Arshad Warsi bought a luxurious, Portuguese villa in Goa. According to the news reports, Warsi bought the house during the lockdown. The house is a heritage property built in 1875. (Image: AFP)

Actor Vikrant Massey who has starred in web films such as Cargo, Ginny Weds Sunny and Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare and his fiancée Sheetal Thakur purchased a house during Diwali in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)

Film maker and screenwriter R Balki, bought two flats worth Rs 24 crore in Bandra in March 2020 spread across 2400 sq ft each. The per sq rate of the unit was close to Rs 1 lakh per sq ft. The units are located in Writers Residences project in Almeida Park, which is a posh location in Mumbai. The entire building is owned by promoters PN Writer and Company Private Limited who have sold only these two apartments. (Image: AFP)

September 2020, actor Parineeti Chopra sold her two flats in Quantum Building, Union Park, Bandra reportedly for Rs 13.50 crore. The flat is spread across an area of 1725 sq ft and located on the sixth floor of the building. She had reportedly acquired the flats in 2014. (Image: Reuters)

In July 2020, actor Ranbir Kapoor put his Bandra flat on rent for a whopping Rs 7.94 lakh. The deposit alone for the unit was reportedly Rs 25.50 lakh. He had bought the fifth floor unit in 2016 for Rs 35 crore that had worked out to be Rs 1.42 lakh per sq ft. (Image: Reuters)